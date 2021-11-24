The Promobot company offers this large sum of money to those who have the courage to give their face for future robots to make. Of course, they will only accept you if you seem like someone nice.

Who wouldn’t want to get $ 200,000? Well, you could get them if you lend your face and voice to the Promobot company. This company, best known for being sued by Arnold Schwarzenegger for making a robot with his face, is offering that sum of money in exchange for friendly faces.

The deal is simple, they get your face and your voice to make androids and you get the money. The company will be able to use your effigy forever, starting in 2023, when they consider that they will have the first robot with these characteristics ready to market.

The offer specifies that will be used in humanoid robots that will work in hotels, shopping centers and other areas with a lot of movement of people.

Wanted people of all genders, races and over 25 years. If you meet these requirements, you could submit your application. Although according to the same company “Candidates must have a kind and friendly face!”.

Promobot promotes its facial recognition technology and comments that they have customers who need these humanoid robots soon. It is considered a large-scale project and they look for licensed faces to avoid legal problems, as they already had in the past with the Terminator actor.

Taking a closer look at the offer, you can see that the company mentions that their robots are used at Walmart, the Baltimore-Washington airport in the United States, and at the Dubai Mall. All crowded places where facial recognition is already a reality.

Their creators claim that they are harmless and that their main objective is to help humans, but science fiction has made us distrust the concept of ‘robot’. We are going to review the scariest robotics projects currently underway.

Although this offer may have to be taken with a grain of salt. The Promobot company is based in Russia, although it was supposedly founded in Philadelphia. This data makes us suspicious and also the company has not responded on the use of the robot or if the person with the winning face will be informed of its possible uses.

If you are ready to take a risk, go ahead, although there are too many unknowns to solve. Not to mention how weird it would be to meet yourself at an airport, selling peanuts.