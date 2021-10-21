If you have received a message on Facebook Messenger in which a contact tells you that you appear in a compromised video, ignore it and do not click on the link: it will spread to all your friends to steal their account.

Malicious campaigns spread with astonishing speed, and they are well known to cybercriminals. Now one of them is back, which in this case is distributed through Facebook Messenger and spreads at high speed.

It is a recurring strategy that returns every so often because many victims fall into the trap, and maybe you remember it from previous occasions.

It all starts with the arrival of a message from one of your friends on the social network. As you can see a little further down in the screenshot, in the text the contact asks if you are the one who appears in the video that links you.

The message is finished off with an emoji that denotes surprise and horror, so many click on the link to see what it is about. If you follow the link, the message will be automatically sent to all your Facebook contacts.

Also, you won’t see any video. If you access from the browser without being logged in to Facebook, you will reach a suspended page, while if you press from the mobile you will see a page with the TikTok logo and an installation button.

If you enter from Facebook Messenger, A page will appear that impersonates the application and will ask you to confirm your email and password. If you do, the criminals will get your Facebook credentials.

In the last few days, we have received several messages of these characteristics. In all of them, the text is as follows: “Are you the one who appears in this Video?.😱 “. However, other similar variants have also been detected, for example “I think you appear in this video, is that you?”.

In all cases there are spelling mistakes, but the victims do not notice them, since they are alarmed at the thought that they may appear in a compromised video on the social network. This is the reason why the campaign spreads so fast, since just by clicking the link it spreads.

If you have received this message and followed the link, notify all your Facebook contacts that it is a phishing campaign and that they should not enter the link. If you have already done so and have entered your credentials, please change your password as soon as possible to avoid having your account stolen.

Remember that it is a recurring campaign, so if you receive a message of these characteristics again, ignore it and notify the contact who sent it.