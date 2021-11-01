Related news

Sad news for Arantxa de Benito (51 years). This Sunday, October 31, the presenter lost his sister-in-law, a woman who, as she herself has described in her last Instagram post, was characterized as a great fighter.

“I kiss your soul. Have a good trip friend. Today in heaven there is an Angel touching the palms … It is her, Karlis, the sauerkraut”, Arantxa de Benito has started writing to publicly say goodbye to his brother’s wife. Its emotional text can be read next to a beautiful image of both in which shows the complicity that existed between them. The television station appears with a kiss gesture towards her friend, who poses with a smile.

In the same post, the ex-wife of Guti (45) wanted to share, through endless flattering words, what his sister-in-law was like. “Passionate about everything she did, with a huge and generous heart, always reaching out to others and believing in what it was so hard for the rest to understand … Then he drew all his strength and fought to the end… And that’s how you left today, fighting to the end, giving us a wonderful life lesson, “said the television, before thanking him for his existence and reminding him that, despite his physical disappearance, he will always remain in his memory.

“Thank you gordi. You will always be and you will live in me. I love you cuñaa”, has finished Arantxa de Benito, who in this difficult moment has had the support of his followers. The presenter has received condolences from faces known as the actress Carola baleztena (41), who has written “I’m so sorry” next to a broken heart icon. Anita matamoros (21), for his part, has shown his sorrow with a heart icon. Others of his followers, who are not public knowledge, have also shown their affection with emotional messages of encouragement.

In the midst of her sad loss, Arantxa de Benito has tried to continue with his routine and, in addition to continuing with his publications on social networks, he has carried out other activities. There have been several stories that she has shared in the last hours that refer to her work as a businesswoman and philanthropist. As the last image posted in this section of Instagram reveals, Guti’s ex-wife attended a workshop specialized in home decoration to prepare charitable gifts that will be delivered to an NGO dedicated to children and women in disadvantaged countries.

