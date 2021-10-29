10/29/2021

On at 21:49 CEST

The Barça coach, Jesus Velasco, It has been shown very satisfied of the game exhibited by your team in this Champions League Main Round disputed at the Zalgiris Arena, after having scored three resounding goals against the Belarusian Viten Orsha (5-1), Levante (2-9) and the host Zalgiris (1-7).

“Everything went very well, because we came with the concern of facing complicated teams, like especially Levante, but We have solved it very well, with a lot of desire, very connected“, has valued recently concluded the meeting to Barça TV.

“Even today, it was not an easy match from the aspect of motivation, but The goal they scored right away went well for us, because the players realized that it was a game that had to be won as professionals and because we are defending a great club“, has added Velasco, very proud of the performance of the blaugranas.

“EXTRA EFFORT”

“They played the classification, but we have shown why we were here and it is to be appreciated this extra effort that the players have made. In these types of matches there is a high risk of injury, because the players are already thinking about next week’s matches and they do not have the tension of the competition, so it is also dangerous, “he acknowledged. Velasco.

“We have won and we are happy because of the good image, and because we have continued with the progression of the team’s game”, has commented the Barcelona coach before being questioned about the importance of the game exhibited in this Champions ‘Main Round’.

“Europe is always important and everything must be done to aspire to win both titles, the League and the Champions League”, has stated before concluding that “we are aware of who we are and what we are here for”.