01/12/2022

On at 19:45 CET

.

Koke Resurrección, captain of Atlético de Madrid, sees goalkeeper Jan Oblak as “strong”, “the best in the world” for him, and anticipates a “quite intense and beautiful” match in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Club in Riyadh, the scene of the tournament, of which he pointed out that “you have to compete and play where you play.”

While Raúl García, Athletic Club attacker and his teammate in the past at Atlético de Madrid, expressed his incomprehension that this competition is played in Saudi Arabia and not in Spain, Koke did not express himself like this: “For me, all opinions are respectable. I am an Atlético de Madrid player and everything that makes the club grow both in terms of image and representation is very important.”

“We have had the tournament like that, it’s done like that. And we have to compete and play where we play. Always help and also think that we have a semifinal that we can go to the final and not think about where we play. Surely all Atlético de Madrid fans will support us wherever they are. Anything that is growing as a club is good for us, “he declared during the telematic press conference from the Prince Faisal stadium in Riyadh.

This Thursday, against Athletic Club, he awaits a “quite trying and beautiful game”. “We have known each other for a long time, we know his coach and the only thing that worries me is how to get into the game, the keys that our coach gives us and try to do everything he asks of us on the field to win. The issue of being You already put it favorites. The only thing that matters to me is trying to make a great game, “said the captain.

His team has only kept a clean sheet in five of their last twenty games. “We know the level of player Oblak is. For me he is the best goalkeeper in the world. Yes it is true that this year we are not having the fortune of other previous years, that every time they throw us to save it, because they score us a goal or touch one and they score us. Oblak is seen with enormous security, he is the second captain, he is important within the group and we see him strong. He is with the senses in continuing to add and in doing the work that he has been doing for all these years. It’s how we see it within the group and how I see it, “he said.

Koke reappeared last Thursday against Rayo Majadahonda after overcoming Covid-19. “I am very well, very excited to be here, to be able to play a semifinal of the Super Cup, with great enthusiasm and I have missed some training sessions due to the Covid issue, little by little I have been recovering them and we have measured the time. The other day (against Villarreal, last Sunday) I played for half an hour and I felt very good in a very demanding game. We will see tomorrow if I have to play, help the team where I play, whether inside or outside, I am very excited and eager to face this tournament and the rest of the season that remains, “he said.