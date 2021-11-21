11/21/2021 at 12:00 CET

Maria Dotor

Last Saturday the event ‘Educar es todo’ took place in Madrid, at the Lope de Vega Theater. Seven experts passed through its stage to speak, before more than a thousand people, about education. One of them was the psychologist Patricia Ramírez, who offered a presentation on the importance of training the resilience of our children so that they are able to overcome adversity.

Patricia began the presentation by asking the audience a question: When your children go out to play the game of their lives, what do you want them to be, substitutes or starters? To quickly give us his answer: “I want my children as headlines, but not for them to be the first and to be competitive, at all. I want them as headlines so that they can choose the life they want. With its failures (many) and its successes. A life that they are proud of because they have chosen the job they have wanted, because they have chosen the people to surround themselves with. The substitute is the one to whom we have said: Fine arts? You are going to starve. Better study economics. That child, when he looks back, will realize that life has left little mark on him, so let’s encourage our children to play life as headlines. ”

In this game that is life, our children have to know how to overcome adversity, and for this, we, their parents, must teach them to do so. “You have to educate yourself at home with the rules of life. If we overprotect them, when they go out to play the game of their lives, they won’t have the resources to do it “. And in this training, resilience comes into play.

How is resilience trained in our children?

Patricia gave us fundamental ingredients that mothers and fathers must prepare at home so that our children develop their resilience (ability to overcome adversity):

Unconditional love

“Unconditional love is for you to think about what mark you want to leave on your children. How do you want your children to remember you. I want my children to say that I was good at bursting. I have set many limits at home, but always putting in the center that my children always feel loved, behave as they behave, decide what they decide. And our children do not feel loved when they do something that we do not like and we let them know in an inappropriate way, with phrases like: “you have disappointed me”, “I cannot trust you”, “for once I ask you for something, you have not been up to the task”. We are your source of security, and if you don’t always feel loved, no matter what. ”

Esteem

Patricia insisted on the idea that “a person with self-esteem is a powerful person. He can already have a boss who will make him move, a colleague who will bully him … On the other hand, a A child with low self-esteem is a vulnerable person, he is the puppet of anyone who wants to harm him. ”

Patricia Ramírez made us reflect on the dangers of overprotection | Alba Vigaray

A person who feels like a puppet, Patricia reminds us, “is unable to follow his own criteria because he mistrusts him.” And it encourages us to see as something positive that our children do not obey us the first time, “If our children learn to obey the first time, they are learning that being submissive is the way to keep them loving you. And they are going to transfer that model to their group of friends, to their personal relationships. They will not know how to negotiate, they will have no criteria because we have never encouraged them. ”In this way, our children keep silent, they learn that to belong to the group, they have to bow down and not give their opinion.

The image that our children have of themselves is what we project to them. That is why it is so important that we tell them that we love them, that they are valuable. Patricia urges us not to value the result, but the effort, what has led them to achieve a 10 in mathematics, pronouncing phrases such as: “How well you have organized yourself and how hard you have worked to get that grade”, instead of: “Good thing you got a 10.” “What has value is that the person knows what he is doing well to be able to repeat it,” Patricia reminds us.

Patricia throws a question to the public: “How many times do we tell our children how well they have done something and how many times do we tell them the things they do wrong? We believe that being good parents is correcting what they do wrong, but when we stop addressing those behaviors, they disappear. It is better to reinforce the good, put the magnifying glass on them “.

Absolute acceptance of who they are and the decisions they make

“We must accept our children as they are. Even if we don’t like how they think, even if they don’t think according to the values ​​that I have transmitted to them. They are them. They are not us,” Patricia reminds us. Accepting our children is respecting them, without blackmail, without phrases such as: “you’ll know what you’re doing.”

What is the danger of trying to change our son, of not respecting how he is? The danger, Patricia tells us, is that “our son tries to please everyone by being how people want him to be.”

Teach them to think and resolve their conflicts

Patricia reminds us that “If we solve problems that they could solve, we are not preparing them for life. When we are not there, he will not know how to take care of himself. “ And he gives us an example: “if your son has forgotten his towel to go to play football, let him dry off with his clothes, but don’t run to take it away.” It is vital that you face the consequences of your behaviors.

Patricia ended with a phrase from The Little Prince: “You are responsible, forever, for what you have tamed.” “We domesticate our children, therefore, we are responsible for the mark we leave on them, let’s not forget it.” An invaluable reflection to end a presentation full of lessons learned.