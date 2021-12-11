12/11/2021 at 21:46 CET

.

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), seventh in the Formula One World Cup, in which he could still finish fifth, position from which he will start this Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last of the championship, he indicated this Saturday on the circuit from Yas Marina that “we will have to make things difficult for McLaren if there is a podium option”, an option that he did not rule out if there is a new race, “in which things happen”.

“Go for Lando (Norris, McLaren English, who will start third, with a medium tire); it is the goal. You have to look ahead and go for him”, answered . in the mixed zone of the circuit of the capital of the United Arab Emirates Sainz, which will start this Sunday with the soft tires, which he used in his best lap of the second qualifying round (Q2), as it is mandatory.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

“Things are going to happen ahead and we want to make sure we make things difficult for McLaren in case there is a podium option.”Sainz, 27, said that this season he has signed three of his five ‘boxes’ in F1 with Ferrari, the most awarded team in the history of the premier class of the engine.

“I am not wondering if I would settle, for example, with finishing the World Cup sixth, ahead of Charles,” said the talented Madrid rider about his Monegasque teammate Leclerc, who is now fifth in the tournament. “I don’t think about it, honestly; I would need things to happen between Charles and Lando that I don’t think will happen,” he said.

“It is better to focus on finishing the season well, with a good ‘qualification’ like the one I did today and with a good race tomorrow,” the Spaniard from Ferrari told .. “That is better than finishing the World Cup fifth, sixth or seventh, because nothing changes in a year that has been good; and eight of you can go from one place to another at any time,” added Carlos, who does not rule out another podium .

“If things happen ahead, you can think of a podium, yes. If something happens to the first two; oa (Sergio) Pérez (Mexican from Red Bull) or (Valtteri) Bottas (Finnish from Mercedes) can you find one with the podium, yes, “Sainz declared this Saturday at Yas Marina.

“I have no reason not to have high morale,” Carlos replied to .. “It has been a very solid end of the season. And today in the ‘quali’ I reacted well; when I threw more in the first and in the second sector the wheel went off in the third; and at the end of Q3 I saved tires in the first two sectors, the third one was better and it went very well, because I dropped to 22 (minutes) nine (tenths) “, Sainz added this Saturday at the circuit of the capital of the United Arab Emirates.