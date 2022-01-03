01/03/2022 at 10:15 CET

Educating is Everything

We are talking today about an expression that we would not like to hear from acquaintances, friends or family. And that, therefore, we shouldn’t tell anyone either. In fact, there is an image of a viral quote on social networks that says: “If you are going to criticize someone else’s children, you should always wait until yours are at least ninety years old. Otherwise, you expose yourself to the possibility of ending up swallowing your own words.

If this quote is viral, it is because mothers and fathers are bothered by criticism, don’t you think? If we want our sons and daughters to learn empathy, let’s start by teaching them ourselves, removing phrases of this style from our vocabulary.

Lorena is in a store with a bar with her three children: Andrea, 8, Carlos, 5, and Mario, 3. You have to buy a gift for a birthday. On some other occasion, this store has been the scene of unwanted races and games for Andrea and Carlos, which Mario has followed with great enthusiasm, so that before entering Lorena reminds them that they cannot run and that if they are calm they will be able to go for a snack at the bar next door.

When Lorena finishes shopping, since the children have been calm, she invites them to a good snack. While she is browsing what she has bought, the children run away through the aisles. Lorena runs after them and tells them that they should either sit at the table again or play nearby. The children obey for a while, but soon they are back to their old ways. While Lorena pays, the children disappear again, playing great fun and without endangering anyone. Lorena notices critical glances from the people around her. A slightly older lady gives her opinion in front of Carlos, at a time when Lorena has managed to catch him: “You have to see how badly your children behave & mldr; You don’t get them & rdquor ;. Taking advantage of the occasion and perhaps to agree with the lady, Carlos escapes again. Lorena finishes paying and leaves ashamed, thinking that she will never visit that store with her children again.

Then Lorena will have a talk with her children to find out what happened, explain again that in that store you cannot run and look for possible solutions among all (such as going faster when shopping, bringing toys to entertain themselves, bringing paintings and paper or, directly, never go back there with them again). Carlos, who has had some tremendous races in the store, even admitting that he knew he couldn’t do it, confesses to his mother: “I just wanted to run and I haven’t done it all day & rdquor ;.

Lorena understands then that, as Lucía Galán told us in her workshop, the needs of her children and hers have not coincided on this occasion and that she will have to find some way to make them compatible. But that doesn’t make your kids mean or unmanageable.

Since our children are babies, we realize that the people around, even complete strangers, begin to think about everything: “Wrap him up more & rdquor ;, if they see him too cool,” take off the blanket & rdquor ;, if they see him too warm, ” how bad is & rdquor ;, if the baby cries a lot during vaccinations, “how bad is he & rdquor ;, if they run in places where it does not touch & mldr; If these comments are made in front of the children, they can influence when our child forms an image of himself. And these free comments can produce in us, parents, shame, frustration, anger or guilt, emotions that cannot help us educate better.