01/06/2022 at 14:14 CET

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (Audi) lost an hour, 13 minutes and 57 seconds in the fifth stage of the Dakar, held in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), by breaking a shock absorber and, after this, he commented that he was able to continue as his partner, the French Stéphane Peterhansel, who He already had two equal mishaps, he gave him his, so they need to find out what is the reason for these repeated problems in the innovative hybrid vehicle of the German brand.

“We were already right behind Loeb, I could see him and all of a sudden he broke the same thing that Stéphane broke yesterday. You have to see what is happening, there is something there that is happening and see if from here to the end of the rally we can solve it, “he commented upon arriving at the camp.

“In the tests we hadn’t had any problems. The problem is that when you haven’t competed & mldr; It’s okay to do a lot of tests, but you don’t demand the car one hundred percent either and in the end the competition is the cotton test, there are a hundred thousand different situations . Now is the time for all things to come out and prepare ourselves as best as possible for the future, “he added.

“The stage was not good. It started well, but we broke a rear shock and lost a lot of time. We waited for Stephane, he gave me his, we changed it and I was able to continue & rdquor ;.

Sainz, who already accumulated 2h20’13 & rdquor; behind Al-Attiyah in the general standings after the fateful penultimate checkpoint of stage 1B, he dropped one hour, 13 minutes and 57 seconds on the aggregate for the day after having his car repaired.

For his part, his co-driver, also Spanish Lucas Cruz, explained how the stage was: “The navigation was complicated, the tracks were very invisible among a lot of stone. You had to follow directions and distances & rdquor ;, he said.