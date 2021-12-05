12/05/2021 at 15:51 CET

The Girona coach, Michel Sanchez, said this Sunday, prior to Leganés’ visit to Montilivi, that his players must “step forward and change their mentality in the defensive concept” to “be a winning team” and champion “.

Michel He added that he sees “wickers” so that Girona is “a team that is at the top of everything”, but insisted that, to achieve this, it must be a “much more aggressive” block and “concede much less”, so that the rival does not be comfortable and “have to do a lot of things well” to create occasions.

In this sense, the coach affirmed that, in the loss of the ball, Girona must be “a very well-structured team that compacts quickly from the retreat of those above to the step forward of those behind, to be a team to travel together and always be close to the pass or pressure position “.

Despite claiming an improvement in the defensive section, Michel He also acknowledged that the team is going through “a good situation and positive dynamics.”

That is why he was optimistic in the face of the duel against Leganés, which he faces with the ambition of achieving a victory that will help “finish the first round as high as possible”.

Still, he also warned that the Madrilenian is “a great team, a difficult team made to move up and fight for everything and that it comes at a good time.”

On a possible postponement of the match due to the covid cases detected in Leganés, Michel He acknowledged that Girona works “thinking that it is going to play” and that it is “at the expense of the information that comes from Madrid”.

“The best thing is that it is played, and that Girona also has casualties,” he argued.