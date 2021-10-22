It is true that we all know how to make toasts. In that, culinary knowledge is not an insurmountable barrier … or so we believed until now, since it is possible that even in this we have been wrong.

Take the slice of bread, put it in the toaster and something else while the toast is being made. This is the way we all follow in the morning while still half asleep and coffee gurgling from the pot.

The point is that making toast is more science than we thought at first. Or at least the roasters are the ones that need more attention than is supposed.

Why? Then because those numbers we have on the toaster can mean almost anything depending on the type of toaster we have at home. And to make your life easier, we are going to explain what kind of toasters there are and what those numbers mean in each case.

Toasters with timer: In a timed roaster, a mechanical timer controls the roasting process. Most timer toasters are the latest and most expensive.

But they have the advantage that the number on the side refers to the minutes of toasting time, not the power. In this way it is easier to make the toasts well without burning them.

Condenser toasters: Condenser toasters (the most common type of toaster) work with a circuit that disconnects when the capacitor (a device inside the toaster that stores energy) is charged to a specific voltage.

Therefore, the numbers on these toasters refer to a resistance rate, or the time it takes for the capacitor to charge, which in turn changes how long the toast actually stays in the toaster.

Bimetallic belt toasters: Bi-metal strip toasters are usually older models and work with a circuit system connected by a bent strip.

When the heat is too high the bimetallic strip bends to a point where it no longer connects to the circuit, and the toast shoots out.

The numbers on these models control the level of electricity used: a lower number means more electrical current, which will heat and break the circuit more quickly and toast the bread only briefly.

Now surely you understand why bread is ideal in some toasters and always burned in others, something very common.

Which, by the way, can be very harmful to health, as researchers discovered not long ago. Find out why here.