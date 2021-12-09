One of the greatest gifts in the universe, without a doubt, is chocolate. The truth is that beyond being a true delight to the palate, pure chocolate has positioned itself as one of the super foods with the greatest medicinal potential. Most of us reach for a candy bar when we’re feeling down, and believe it or not, this has a reason for being, according to a new study: The simple habit of eating some good quality dark chocolate three times a day can really lift your spirits and help you be happier. According to researchers from the Department of Food and Nutrition at the School of Human Ecology at Seoul National University, Mood improvements are believed to be related to microbial changes in the gut from eating chocolate.

The study was spearheaded by researchers in Korea, who found that healthy adults who ate a total of 30 grams of 85% dark chocolate a day were happier, compared to healthy adults who ate chocolate with less cocoa or no chocolate. For added context: 30 grams is about a third of a 100 gram rectangle of any fancy candy bar you can find in the supermarket.

The benefits related to the systematic consumption of pure chocolate in the mood, were related to positive microbial changes in the gut, which were found in fecal samples. However, the benefits were only obtained by eating chocolate that contains 85% pure cocoa, so forget about thinking that you eat real chocolate if you tend to consume popular brands that are more of a milk chocolate treats like Cadbury and Nestlé. Chocolate products with a high percentage of cocoa are the ones that really offer their benefits, in principle because they do not contain sugar, saturated fat and other additives such as dyes and palm oil. All these elements are extremely harmful to health.

What are the characteristics of 85% pure cocoa chocolate?

85% dark chocolate means that the 85% of the product is made up of cocoa plant matter, while the remaining 15% is usually made up of sugar, vanilla and other extracts. It tends to have a strong aroma and a full-bodied cocoa flavor. Normally the commercial versions of milk chocolate are composed of a low percentage of cocoa, cocoa butter, sugar and powdered milk. By law in the United States, a milk chocolate bar only needs to contain 10% cocoa; in the European Union this figure is 20%. Although there are many variants of this type of chocolates that are usually considered more of a treat, fortunately every day we have more alternatives of artisan chocolates and made with a higher percentage of pure cocoa.

The cocoa that is used in the production of chocolate, is rich in fiber, iron and ‘phytochemicals’, powerful chemical compounds found in plants that are known to support the immune system and reduce the risk of diseases such as cancer, dementia, arthritis, heart disease, and stroke.

What did the study consist of?

This novel study was conducted by researchers from the Department of Food and Nutrition at the School of Human Ecology at Seoul National University. And its main objective was to know more about the emotional effects of the daily intake of dark chocolate. According to the statements of the participating authors: “Dark chocolate has long been recognized for its mood-altering properties.” However, the evidence on the emotional effects of daily dark chocolate intake is limited.

Furthermore, they stated that to our knowledge this is the first study to provide evidence that the consumption of dark chocolate in everyday life influences physiological and psychological states. For the study, the researchers worked with 46 participants, who consumed chocolate under three different schedules: 30 grams per day of chocolate with 85% cocoa, 30 grams per day of chocolate with 70% cocoa, or no chocolate every day during three weeks.

Participants’ moods were measured using the Positive and Negative Affects Program (PANAS), a psychological scale consisting of 20 adjectives that indicate positive or negative moods. As an important part of the study, participants were asked to rate their feelings on a scale of one (very slightly or not at all) to five (extremely) for each adjective. Furthermore, to assess the association between the mood-altering effects of dark chocolate and the gut microbiota, Participants’ feces were also analyzed.

The study found that dark chocolate consumption significantly reduced negative moods in the group that consumed 85% cocoa, but not in the 70% group. The fecal samples showed that the intestinal microbial diversity was significantly higher in the 85% cocoa group than in the control group. Specifically this group was shown to have higher levels of Blautia, a type of gut bacteria, that was significantly associated with positive changes in mood scores.

According to the researchers, it is possible that the mood-altering effect associated with consuming 85% dark chocolate is mediated by changes in the diversity and abundance of gut bacteria. Also, through previous research have shown that the microbiota of healthy controls has more Blautia compared to patients with psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia.

Although there is still much work to be done, these types of findings position chocolate as a superfood with great medicinal and antidepressant potential. Not surprisingly, several studies have shown that reduced bacterial diversity increases susceptibility to various diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease, major depressive disorder, and anxiety disorder.

