More control over who can chat on Twitch

One of the big twitch problems and many other social platforms is in the chats and comments posted on them. These public spaces, where anyone can enter, should be a place where to express with respect and education what is considered appropriate and is related to the content, a place where you can learn even from those points of view that are contrary to yours.

However, what we would all see as an ideal is not always fulfilled. In the end, because of a few, something so that it could be very positive ends up clouded by those who enter a chat only to insult, annoy other users and until the content creators themselves stop uploading new videos. etc. Something that, again, occurs on more platforms and hence other examples such as TikTok’s anti-harassment measures.

Today we’re putting more power in the hands of the community, by enabling phone verified chat! Now creators and mods can require viewers to verify their account via phone number (or email) before they can chat. For more information review the blog: https://t.co/TlqCS4OzQC – Twitch (@Twitch) September 29, 2021

To solve all these problems or, at least, alleviate them as much as possible Twitch has introduced new tools to your Chats. These basically consist of the mandatory verification if the user demands it to be able to comment on them.

That is, the content creators and moderators of Twich chats will be able to establish from scratch whether to be able to comment in a chat you must register with a profile whose phone number is verified. If it is not the phone number, then it will have to be with the email.

Measures against harassment

In recent months these attacks and manifestations of hatred have only grown. The increase has been so much that many Twitch users have seen themselves forced to stop their activity on the platform. Because on a recurring basis there were certain groups of users who organized themselves to enter the chat of a specific channel to release all kinds of racist, transphobic, derogatory comments, etc.

The problem was such that a series of proposals were even promoted among content creators in order to draw the attention of Twitch to take action on the matter. Well, it seems that it worked as a result of these newly introduced novelties.

It is true that email verification will not be such an effective measure, because creating a new account is easy and free, and with it you can continue to keep anonymity. Another thing is the mobile phone. Here we are already talking about a more effective measure, because getting a new mobile number every time they block you with one of them is no longer so easy.

How to enable verified chat on Twitch

If you have a Twitch channel and want to do live taking advantage of these measures to enjoy a healthy community without having to deal with rude people who may arrive individually or in an organized way, this is how you can enable verified chat.

The first thing is to access Twitch and log in with your user account Now go to the Control Panel Once there, go to Settings and then to Moderation Finally, Manage moderation settings In this menu you can set whether to request verification by phone or email to participate in the chat

This setting has additional options with which the verification is something that only applies to new accounts, to new chat users, to those who have been in their accounts for less than a certain time that can range from one hour to six months and for Last one for chat users, they follow you for less than 10 minutes, an hour, a day, a week, etc.