

Relatives of the young woman said that Marín was a video game player on Twitch.

A young influencer from South Florida disappeared while traveling with her boyfriend, and her relatives seek help to locate her.

Family members of Isabella Marín, 21, indicated that the young woman She is known as a video game player and influencer on the Twitch platform.

Marín recently met her boyfriend at a festival in Homestead, and family members said that since they began dating, he began to act strangely, reported Telemundo 51.

The last time they managed to see her, on November 23, Marín went to see her mother and stepmother arriving barefoot and full of sand, acting strangely while informing them that she was going on a trip.

“She didn’t seem to be herself, she didn’t act like herself“Said his stepmother, Adriana Sauma. “He came to my house, it was covered in sand. He jumped on my bed and it looked like he hadn’t showered or hadn’t eaten in a couple of days. “

During your visit, Marín did not say where he was going and the family suspected that he was under the influence of some toxic substance.

For his part, Israel Del Rosario, the girl’s boyfriend, said they visited his father in Suwanee, Georgia, for Thanksgiving and then they would go to California.

After Thanksgiving dinner, Marín said he needed to go and took his own car, which is a black Kia ForteDel Rosario noted.

Isabella’s mother, Olga Jarrín, He expressed that the father of his daughter’s boyfriend told him that there was some kind of discussion between the young woman.ha, NBC Miami reviewed.

“He told me that they argued and that she said goodbye to him in Atlanta. That she left him at her father’s house, ”said Jarrín.

Finally, at the request of Marín’s family, Del Rosario’s father reported the 21-year-old as missing to Georgia authorities.

“I don’t really know how to feel, he is someone I love and will continue to love many,” Israel Del Rosario said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

“I am the type of person who is very aware of the energy that I am nurturing and maintaining, and I don’t try to pressure anyone no matter where they are. As confusing or disturbing as it may be personally, it is something I have to deal with, and I cannot allow myself to be concerned.“, He concluded.

