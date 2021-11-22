11/22/2021 at 11:50 am CET

Young people and unemployed people are the two groups most affected by the pandemic: they have the lowest levels of well-being, feel excluded and have a higher risk of depression, as reflected in the Spain Report 2021, presented this Monday by the Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

For almost three decades this report has analyzed the socioeconomic reality of the country every year and in this edition reveals that the 60% of the population consider that the pandemic is making them change their way of life, to think, to take care of the health and to be related socially.

Based on research, barometers and surveys published in the last year, the José María Martín Patino Chair of the Culture of the Encuentro radiographs a country where inequalities have increased and in which poverty is intensified, which has above all young and woman’s face.

Education, economy and crisis

The report shows that the early dropout rate from education and training remained very high in 2020 (20.2% among men and 11.6% among women), which places Spain as the second country in the Union European with higher percentage of young people between 18 and 24 years old who do not have secondary education and that it does not follow any training, only behind Malta.

The economic evolution has not helped the young and the unemployed either. Between February 2020 and February 2021 around 50,000 companies are no longer active (3.6% of those registered with Social Security) the hotel industry saw its turnover fall by 45% and production fell by 13% in the manufacturing industry.

The report, which highlights how the unemployment especially affects young people, women, people with disabilities and over 45 years of age, it also analyzes the increase in the use of technology.

80% of young people believe that Internet relationships build more trust than face-to-face relationships, although, at the same time, 75% recognize that the use of these technologies encourages people to isolate themselves from those around them.

Poverty and vulnerability

Research shows how the crisis has increased social risks and “structural vulnerability”, which, again, affects especially women, to young people and single-parent households, the vast majority headed by women.

The percentage of the population at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Spain has increased by about 1% since 2019, standing at 26.4%, the fourth worst figure in the whole of Europe.

Health and dependency

No country was prepared for covid-19, but the Spanish health system, despite initial difficulties, has answered “reasonably well” to the pandemic, according to this research, which attributes the credit especially to the “strength of character, vocation and excellent technical training” of its professionals.

The crisis has highlighted the need to refound primary care, pay greater attention to nursing, develop the specialty of preventive medicine and public health and put an end to temporary employment and precariousness in the sector.

A precariousness that particularly affects nursing homes, where more than 40% of deaths from covid-19 were registered, he recalls.

The pandemic, the research emphasizes, has also brought to light the weaknesses and shortcomings of the dependency care system and the situation of many care professionals, mostly immigrant women, with unstable employment, very low wages and little training.

The autonomous state

Regarding the political management of the crisis, which went from the initial monopoly of the Government to the growing prominence of the autonomous communities, the authors of the report estimate that the pandemic has revealed the “little clarity” of the system of distribution of competences.

The conference of regional presidents turned out to be an “insufficient” instrument and it has not been possible to create a real co-governance system. On the positive side, the study considers that the crisis has helped to recognize the value of the decentralization process, the principle of subsidiarity and proximity in decision-making.