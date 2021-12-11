12/11/2021 at 11:39 am CET

Carlos Megía

They fill stadiums only reserved for the great stars of music, their followers on social networks number in the millions, publishers are stuck for the rights of their works and commercial brands see in their talent and charisma the opportunity to connect with those who are They resist following in their parents’ footsteps when it comes to consumer habits. There has never been a better time to be a freestyler than now.

The discipline of spouting improvised rhymes in battles against other rappers enjoys an irrepressible predicament, breaking audience and profit records in each new edition and rising as one of the cultural pillars inherent to the generation Z, to this and to the other side of the pond.

The last days of 2021, in which the prestigious International Final of the Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos and the start of the new league season FMS, promise to exhibit all the media strength of a phenomenon that, in terms of audiences, looks both professional football and millennials head on eSports.

The battles of Maribel Camilo, better known in the freestyle world as Marithea, began through the mobile screen. Specifically, in organized WhatsApp groups, with jury and format, in which he sent his first improvisations to avoid the maternal prohibition to attend face-to-face battles in the least safe neighborhoods Cali.

Today, the 23-year-old has not only made history by becoming the first woman to win the national title of the Red Bull Batalla de los Gallos Colombia, but she will be the only female representative among the 16 freestylers, the best of each country, who will seek to win the international final on December 11 in Viña del Mar. The one described as the great revelation of the year prefers to discard the pressure of representing half of the population in this transcript of Rap Champions League in Spanish-speaking, which with its short-format qualifiers amassed more than 14 million viewers in its previous edition. “I want to fulfill my dream and the fact that another girl is inspired, or that the industry becomes more inclusive or equitable in terms of gender issues, is something collateral & rdquor ;, he assures.

Guillermo Rodríguez, alias ArkanoYou already know what it is to be crowned the best freestyler in the world. He did it in 2015 and also with chili as a setting, thus culminating a successful trajectory that began in precarious, almost clandestine times. “When I started we didn’t even have the 1% audience that there is now. In battles, if you were lucky and you collaborate in the final or semifinals, those of us who arrived shared it and maybe it would give you to cover the expenses of the trip. It was crazy to imagine that we were going to be able to live on this & rdquor ;, he tells El Periódico de España.

Improvise on ‘MasterChef Celebrity’

The man from Alicante, immersed in the promotion of the first single from his new album, Match, symbolizes like no other the evolution of free rap in our country. He is the link that helped popularize the battles by starring in advertisements, publishing books, answering the call of artists such as Alejandro Sanz or Melendi, beating Guinness record in the middle of Puerta del Sol or opening the way for colleagues like Skone, Bnet or Sara socas when opting for the chair of collaborator in radio or television programs. Arkano, with more than a million followers on Instagram, does not hide his didactic vocation: “The mission that I have had since I started in this has been to take the freestyle to the maximum number of people possible, either within rap or outside of it& rdquor ;. Your last step on the road? Participate in the new edition of Masterchef Celebrity, showcasing your talent for improvised rhymes before more than two million viewers.

The decision of those responsible for the culinary format to have him to accompany classics from the sets such as Veronica Forqué or David bustamante it is more symptomatic than eccentric. Few countries can claim to have assimilated as part of their pop culture the figures from these free rap clashes in such a short period of time. Audiences multiply year after year and with followers as influential as the streamer Ibai Llanos, which is capable of adding three million views with its opinions on a battle, continuing to call it a niche is clumsy and futile. “In Spain it is valued more, rappers can do important things: participate in television programs, in podcasts & mldr; In fact, all the proposals that come from there are better paid and have better conditions & rdquor ;, confirms the Colombian Marithea.

One of the most responsible for this welfare state is Asier Fernandez, founding father of the movement in our country. Together with his partner Pedro Henrique, this 39-year-old advertising creative turned a teenage hobby into the almighty Urban Roosters -something like hip-hop fifa-, responsible for the industrialization of the discipline. What began as a fictitious campaign to clean up a resume that could be presented to agencies in search of work was the germ of a regulatory body that, through six professional leagues, The Freestyle Master Series or FMS, faces the best rappers from Spain, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Colombia. “We were the first league format competition that paid a salary to practice what until then had been a hobby. Now there are people who live very well from this. The caches that were charged a few years ago have multiplied by ten& rdquor ;, alleges the Logroño on the other end of the phone.Overcoming the historical prejudices that surround the world of hip-hop And getting financing for his project was not easy, embarking on a journey that has lasted nearly a decade: “At the beginning, many doors were closed to us. We were aware that there was a vision of rap as that of street people, of waste from society, and we had to prove many times that we were professionals. We fought against the stereotype from minute one of our presentations & rdquor ;, adds Fernández, who built his company by replicating the structure of other newly created sports such as UFC (mixed martial arts) or surfing.

From prejudice to being brand favorites

With a community over 20 million followers, and a few days before the premiere of the fifth season of the national league this December 18 in Gijon –With all tickets sold and RTVE (Playz) as an official medium – growth has exceeded all expectations. The number of views of the FMS days has more viewers than any La Liga match on traditional free-to-air television. If two teams with the tradition of, for example, the Athletic Bilbao and the Real Betis manage to gather just over 600 thousand people in front of the television, the confrontation between rappers Bnet and Gazir last March exceeded five million views on YouTube. Its audience is also three times that of another competition of recent mintage and a similar target, the Professional Video Game League. Between 2016 and 2019, Urban Roosters went from a turnover of 20,000 euros to almost two and a half million euros per year. “Now it’s the brands that are looking for us & rdquor ;.

Mass idols, talented, intelligent, “healthy” & mldr; It is not difficult to glimpse all the attractions that commercial brands intuit in freestylers, but the CEO evokes a literary thesis to give context to his triumph. “His case is that of the hero’s way. They are very young boys who come from a square and build a successful career around battles. They are full-fledged influencers because their admirers want to replicate their values, how they dress, their way of life & mldr; & rdquor ;, he exposes, recognizing the role that “the own children of marketing managers & rdquor; have had at the time of informing multinationals about this phenomenon of digital and urban foundations.

But at the same time that the number of offers to make the leap to other areas of entertainment grows in quantity and quality, the stars of the industry are forced to solve a crossroads that alludes to their own nature: the battles as an end or as a means? Arkano, who retired from the competition at only 24 years old, states that the reasons for his decision refer strictly to the personal sphere. “I left them because they no longer made me happy, not because they were an intermediate step to release an album Or do something else & rdquor ;, he points out, “maybe in ten years I have gotten bored of putting out music and I go back to the battles & rdquor ;.

Like him, other freestylers like Paulo Londra, Duki, Thunder, Wos or spanish Rayden They have also managed to gain a foothold in a record industry that, under labels such as trap or urban, now embraces the lyrical children of Kase.O. However, and despite the fact that her phone rings insistently, it does not seem that this is going to be the case for Marithea: “I do not compete to use this as a springboard for other things, I compete by competing & rdquor ;.

The young woman leads, along with others like Sara socas, the increasingly numerous female expedition in hip-hop, the umpteenth sector in which the role of women has historically been underrepresented. The inclusion of these new references is the first step to tackle a task called to shape the future of the industry and expand its target audience. “If at the beginning the female audience represented 4% in our audiences, now we are close to 15. The presence of Sara, for example, has made people who did not consume us now do so. She is the person who attracts the most new public to the competition & rdquor ;, says Fernández about the Tenerife, who will debut this year in the first division of the FMS Spain, thus becoming the first woman to ascend to the highest level. Another glass ceiling shattered into pieces that, for Arkano, must be just the beginning. “Hopefully that path can be traveled as quickly as possible and, most importantly, that they are the protagonists of this change & rdquor ;. Surely this coming December 11 Marithea will try to be.