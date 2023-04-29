Young Vietnamese Batman Fan Built His Own Functional Batmobile and Batpod

A Vietnamese architecture student and die-hard fan of Batman and the acclaimed film The Dark Knight spent six months building his own Batpod with the help of a team of friends.

Born in 1998, Nguyen Dac Chung was just a kid when Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight hit theaters, but the film had such an impact on him that he grew up dreaming of one day driving his own Batmobile and Batpod on the streets of his hometown Hanoi.

Account Oddity Center that the young man fulfilled half of that dream in 2020, when he built a functional replica of the Tumbler, Batman’s impressive Batmobile from the Dark Knight series and that you can see in the video above these lines.

But earlier this month he completed his overall goal by also introducing a cool DIY Batpod. The Hanoi University of Architecture student spent an entire year collecting images of Batman’s iconic two-wheeler and brainstorming with a team of friends. After deciding how to build it, he spent more than six months assembling all the parts in a factory in Cao Bang.

Batpod

The Batpod Features

The DIY Batpod is 3m long, 80cm wide, 90cm high and weighs 250kg. It is made mostly of iron, with a steel chassis and plastic armrests and guns.

The real-life Batpod was designed with road safety in mind, so it’s powered by an electric motor capable of propelling it to a top speed of 30 km/h. That’s more than enough for Chung, as speed was never a priority for him.

“In general, this vehicle is designed to be 95% similar to the model in the movie. The unique feature of this Batpod is the ability to self-balance without a stand or foothold. Also, when driving the Batpod, the driver should be almost in a lying position parallel to the body of the vehicle,” the young Batman fan told Dantri.

Batpod

The team faced a number of challenges while designing and building the Batpod, from sourcing several major parts out of Vietnam to implementing the steering system and wiring in a way that prioritized aesthetics. Chung estimates that the entire project cost around 200 million dong ($8,500), which is quite cheap for such an attractive vehicle.