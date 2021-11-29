Sebastián Boscán, famous Telemundo actor, loses his life | Instagram

Sebastián Boscán, recognized for his role as “Leandro santos“In the telenovela:” Pas! ón de Gavilanes “, Los Tres Caínes”, and “La Nieta Elegida”, he would lose his life in Medellín at the age of 41, it was recently revealed.

The actor, Sebastián Boscán, would lose his life in Medellín this, after sustaining a long fight against “stomach cancer”, although this version has not been confirmed by relatives.

Through the official Instagram account, the production confirmed the departure of the collaborator with a sad message:

We regret the fall3c! M1ento of @sebasboscanoficial, dear co-worker and part of this story that has marked so many hearts. His legacy will live on forever. #Pas! OndeGavilanes.

The funeral services around Leonardo Zapata will be held in the capital of Antioquia, according to the journalist, Carlos Ochoa, who confirmed the news through his social networks.

After announcing the unfortunate departure, Ochoa said goodbye to the actor with some emotional words through his account Instagram.

Your departure hurts my soul. Thank you for so many unforgettable characters. It seems incredible to say this: Rest in peace, Sebastian.

Likewise, Red Caracol, after a message on Twitter, announced that Leonardo Zapata Bohórquez (Leandro Santos), would have left surrounded by his family, according to sources close to him.

The messages and reactions from friends and relatives have not repaired to say goodbye to the native of Medellín, Colombia, whom many remember fondly today.

Your departure hurts a lot. You always surprised me with your smile and your way of seeing life. Thanks for following me, going on my show, and giving me interviews. Surely you take your carriel to heaven to continue delivering talent, good trip friend

It would be this Monday, November 29 at 5:00 in the afternoon in the Chapel of Montesacro, located in the neighboring municipality of Itagüí (Antioquia) where the remains of the Colombian film and television actor will finally say goodbye.

The also actor of “The stylist“and” General Naranjo “, was born on March 4, 1980, it was in 2002 when he began his career in the Colombian telenovela” La Venganza “, where he played the role of Mario Tulio Valerugo.

His career also led him to collaborate in other famous series such as “Escobar, el patron del mal” and “La reina del sur”, “Miss Barbara“(starring Aracely Arámbula) among many others. Rest in peace.