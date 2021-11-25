In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you play on your Android mobile, for only 55 euros you can do it in a much better and more comfortable way, also accessing the entire Game Pass catalog compatible with xCloud.

You may have heard of the Razer Kishi, a mobile controller that is a great bet by Razer for gaming on iOS and Android, as well as for Game Pass as a platform for games of all kinds.

Its price was high at launch, but little by little it has been falling, especially on days like today, in the Black Friday preview on Amazon. This store already sells the Razer Kishi at its lowest price, for only 55 euros.

It is a real bargain, since it is a remote that gives little or no synchronization problems to begin with and that It is made with high quality materials, something that unfortunately is not always common in the sector.

The Razer Kishi is a controller that turns your mobile into a kind of Nintendo Switch. It has a design that allows a wide variety of mobile sizes and is compatible with native or cloud games.

It is fold-out, so it fits practically any size device to make it practically a Nintendo Switch, with two controllers on the sides in the style of the Joy-Con, with two asymmetric joysticks and a crosshead.

We have been able to thoroughly test it in its analysis with excellent results, especially in games that require fast and agile movements, such as shooter, and it is that supports titles like Call of Duty Mobile.

It has no battery or uses Bluetooth as it connects directly to your phone’s USB Type-C port, so you can play for hours on end without problems.

The price is 39% lower than usual, so it is undoubtedly the best command for Android phones you can buy, and that competition is not lacking in its sector.

As it is sold by Amazon and costs more than 29 euros, shipping is free to anywhere in the country whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not. If you have it, so much the better, because your order will arrive much faster than if you do not have it.

