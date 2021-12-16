Natti Natasha: Your partner could spend 10 years in prison

Everything seems to indicate that the couple of the famous singer Natti Natasha is at risk of spending 10 years in prison, something that without a doubt is a tremendous blow for both her and her daughter, a few months old.

Raphy Pina, Natti Natasha’s fiancé, had to face justice and they say that unfortunately what awaits him puts his future on the line.

Unfortunately the future of Raphy pina, Natti Nastasha’s partner, has become uncertain, since the music producer had to face justice this Monday, December 13, after being accused of one charge of possession of firearms and another of possession of an automatic weapon.

And although he launched a desperate cry for help in the middle of the birthday of the Dominican reggaeton, this date arrived and Vida Isabella’s father received a severe blow just before the trial, which put all his fans on alert to what it could mean.

That is why this past Monday, Pina Nieves arrived at the federal court in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico, in the morning for the beginning of the trial against her, after Judge Francisco Besosa denied her request to dismiss the accusation.

This means that unfortunately, producer Raphy could not avoid facing this process.

And it is that according to the media “El Nuevo Día”, in a sealed motion, the defense of Pina Nieves, made up of the former prosecutor María Domínguez and the lawyer Francisco Rebollo, requested the dismissal of the accusatory statement for “misconduct” of the Public ministry.

However, in the case file it can be read that the judge ruled the petition as “denied” on Sunday afternoon.

Even this same medium released the words released by the music producer before facing this judicial process and they point out that upon entering the security checkpoint, Pina claimed to be “calm.”

As well as declaring, “Positive, positive, calm. You know, to show up as always. The whole world supports me, thank God ”, he added.

According to local media, this legal process faced by Natti Natasha’s partner could expose him up to a maximum of ten years in prison for each of the charges, so his fate is at stake, since he is in battle in the court is just beginning.