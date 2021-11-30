You don’t need a home automation installation to start enjoying the benefits of a smart home.

With a device that is present in eight out of ten households (the router with which you connect to the Internet) and some simple accessories, you can start taking advantage of all the advantages that home automation offers. We show you how to do it through four simple examples!

Not all that glitters with home automation is gold

One in ten Spanish homes has some type of home automation system, but the functionalities offered by these solutions do not always live up to expectations.

On the one hand, the first home automation centrals (installed in homes built in the last decade or as a result of a reform) have limited functions.

Its capabilities don’t go much beyond raising and lowering electric blinds, or shutting off gas and water, in case a leak is detected. What’s more, as they are closed systems, their updating is very complicated and they quickly become obsolete.

On the other hand, in the most modern home automation solutions, the problem is that different ecosystems from different manufacturers coexist. First, there are proprietary or closed home automation standards like Z-Wave, which only work with one brand’s devices.

Second, there are also open home automation standards such as DECT-ULE, which works with the devices of many manufacturers that have joined the initiative, but competes with other ‘open standards’ such as KNX or ZigBee.

The result is that not all home automation devices are compatible with each other and there is no guarantee that the devices you install today will continue to have continuity at the market tomorrow.

Faced with this still quite chaotic panorama, there is a common device in homes, which is increasingly assuming the role of the heart of home automation systems: the router.

Although we usually think of this device as something that we only use to surf the Internet, its ability to connect and manage all kinds of networked devices via WiFi make it a powerful home automation hub.

With two additional advantages: the number of products equipped with 802.11 connection does not stop growing; and the continuity of this technology is more than guaranteed, all thanks to new increasingly fast, advanced and secure wireless standards such as WiFi 6.

Let’s see now four simple applications that will allow you to use your router to control different functions of your smart home. All this in a simple way and at an affordable price for all budgets.

Schedule lights on and off

We start with a very basic application of home automation, but one that can be extremely useful: programming the automatic activation / deactivation of the lights and being able to manage it remotely is a very practical functionality, either to save energy or as a security measure when you leave. on vacation, or if you have a second home and want to keep thieves away.

To do this, you only need a smart plug that can communicate with your router and that allows you to program the lights on / off. These devices are placed between the electrical outlet of the house and the cord of the lamp or lighting system that you want to control.

They work like a switch, with the difference that they have a Wi-Fi connection that allows remote activation / deactivation from a mobile application or a browser.

For this particular example, we will use the FRITZ! DECT 200, a smart plug from the European manufacturer AVM that is suitable for indoor and outdoor use, thanks to its anti-splash protection. You just have to follow these simple steps:

To get started, plug the smart plug into a power outlet normal of your house. Press the DECT button for a few seconds, until the led starts to flash. Open the FRITZ! Box router web user interface and access the device management menu. Press the Connect button a new device.

Once added to your home network, the smart plug will appear as one more element of your home network. You only have to access the device from your computer or mobile phone, in order to turn the lights on or off remotely, or program their on / off at specific times. Easy, right?

Another interesting feature of a smart plug like the FRITZ! DECT 200 is that it allows you to measure the energy consumption of the device you have connected and can even send you notices to your email with a summary of the consumption in the period you choose.

This aspect rIt is especially interesting to detect which appliances in your home are less efficient and which ones may be adding to the electricity bill.

On the other hand, this plug has a night mode that takes care of turning it on and off at sunrise and sunset, respectively. Very comfortable!

Install a video surveillance camera

Having IP cameras in homes is increasingly common, either for security or as a precautionary measure, for example, if you want to know what your pet does while you are away or have the baby’s room controlled.

Electronic peepholes with a camera are also very popular, allowing you to see who is knocking on the door from your TV or mobile, without having to get up.

With a state-of-the-art router ready for home automation, like the FRITZ! Box 7590, installing video surveillance cameras and adding them to your home network is a breeze. Just do the following:

Take care of install the IP camera where you want to use it and connect it to the current. Then follow all the manufacturer’s instructions, in order to activate the camera’s wireless connection. Access the user interface of your FRITZ! Box router and enter the device management menu. Press the Connect button a new device.

On the other hand, keep in mind that, if the camera is close to the router, you can also connect it directly with a network cable.

In any case, once you have done all of the above, you will be able to access the camera and view the images from any device on your local network (computer, smartphone, tablet, etc.). And, if you wish, You can also configure the IP of the camera to be able to access it when you are away from home.

However, in order to do so, you will first have to authorize secure access to the device from your router’s firmware.

Finally, if it has a USB port, as in the case of the FRITZ! Box 7590, you can connect a USB memory or an external hard drive and configure it to store video surveillance images. So you will have a record of everything that happens. Maximum security for your home!

Receive a notice when the washing machine is finished

There are more and more connected appliances, from refrigerators to ovens to dryers, that can be controlled with your voice or even give you helpful suggestions on the best program to use.

But if your washing machine is old school or you can’t afford such an advanced model, you can still turn it into a ‘smart’ appliance that makes your life a little easier.

To make it, you only need a smart plug, like the FRITZ! DECT 200 we have seen before, installed between the power socket and the power cord of the washing machine. By playing around with the switching and scheduling features we’ve discussed, you can do a number of things.

Program the washing machine to turn on at night and thus take advantage of a cheaper rate. Start the remote washing program so that, for example, the laundry is ready just when you get home and thus not wasting time. Measure the energy consumption of the washing machine. In this way, you can check at all times which programs are cheaper.

You can even set the smart plug to send a prompt directly to your mobile phone when the washing machine has finished, since this also detects when the connected device stops consuming electricity. This way you can dedicate yourself to other tasks without having to worry about the laundry!

Manage your smart thermostat too

Smart thermostats are another classic application of home automation that is present in more and more homes.

The most typical option is to have a general thermostat that controls the heating, and that communicates with your router via WiFi.

This will allows you to program the boiler on and off even remotely, for example to directly put the heating on while you are on the way home.

However, the latest generation home automation goes further and it is currently possible to incorporate a smart thermostat to each radiator in the house.

In this way, you can set different temperatures depending on the room, or have the heating on only in some rooms.

The best routers for home automation, such as those in the FRITZ! Box range, allow you to connect up to a dozen of these types of controls for radiators and other air conditioning devices.

You can even create home automation templates that group several devices of the same type, such as thermostats, in order to configure and manage them as a group, instead of having to do it one by one.

As you can see, Enjoying the possibilities offered by home automation is much easier and cheaper than it seems at first glance, if you have an advanced router that makes it easier for you to manage these types of devices. Get to work!