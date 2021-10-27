Kylie Jenner: Her second baby’s room will have everything | INSTAGRAM

Right now the famous model and socialite Kylie Jenner is living roughly her fifth or sixth month of pregnancy and for this reason she is very excited to wait for the second fruit of love with her partner Travis scott And of course the popular girl is very excited about her arrival and has already prepared the room that will be of this new member of the Kardashian Jenner family.

Of course Stormi has one of the bedrooms most incredible of all famous children so your brother or sister will surely have an equally impressive or perhaps better one because as we know many times it is new, it becomes the spoiled one.

You will have a fabulous space full of luxuries and of course many toys, In fact, he already made a preview of what this new baby’s room will be like, although it is not ready yet, he revealed that there will be a tunnel in which he will have a slide amazing for the two little brothers to play and have fun to the max.

In addition, the slide will have its own stairs so that the little ones have easy access and it will be painted in an incredible way that he told us with great emotion confessing that it will also have many shelves for toys and practically so that he lives in a fairy tale come true.

In the photos we can see how the slide is taking shape with some windows in the shape of a circle and others like a princess castle, vents so that air enters and they can be comfortable and full of oxygen.

Of course, the beautiful Kylie Jenner will take great care in the design of these interiors for her home that will surely be enjoyed wholesale by her children who will live a dream that very few can enjoy and much more being so small.

For example, one where she sells swimsuits designed by herself, a team of collaborators with whom she is, was working with great emphasis to deliver only the best products.

However, some users have already commented that the products have some details and that they are not of the first quality as many would imagine something that disappointed them a lot and that they have made them talk about it, downplaying this new project.

But that’s not all because she also launched a line of baby care creams, something that will come in handy for herself as she is waiting for this new little one who will surely come to brighten the life of the famous rapper and herself. .

Of course, the profits from these new companies will go to the care of the same family, so both Stormi and the new member of “the Kardashian Jenner dynasty” have everything assured to continue living a life full of comforts.