This Sunday, December 12, the world of music fired one of its greatest exponents, Vicente Fernandez. The king of rancheras lost his life at age 81 after several weeks hospitalized for a domestic fall. His passing has been a great loss to the entertainment industry, his fellow professionals and, above all, his family. This has been demonstrated with the last message of his son Alexander (50 years old), heir to his talent and another great reference of Mexican folklore.

“The lights never shone brighter in the sky. Without a doubt, I couldn’t have asked for a better father, friend and teacher“El Potrillo has written together with an album of five photographs in which he appears with Vicente Fernández at different stages of his life and enjoying music. Although it is a very hard moment, Alejandro has made it clear that he is comforted to know that the legacy of his father will remain alive in the memory of all those who followed his path. “Thank you for showing me the way. And although we miss you daily, your spirit and voice will live forever in your family, in your town and in your people. I love you pa “. As a farewell, the singer of Canta Corazón has written:” Teach them how to build a good palenque up there to celebrate your arrival. Have a good trip, my dear old man. ”

In a few hours, his emotional message has generated endless reactions from his followers, who have shown their support and have dedicated moving comments to the late artist. Those with recognized faces, such as the Colombian singer, stand out above all. Carlos Vives (60) or the actress and ex-wife of Luis Miguel (51), Araceli Arámbula (46). Among the most striking is also the comment of Paula Echevarría (44), who has written: “A very strong kiss. Alex.”

Three days before the death of the king of rancheras, Alejandro Fernández, notified his fans about the seriousness of his health. In the middle of his last concert in Mexico, the singer asked his audience for “prayer and good vibes” for his father, who was going through his most critical hours. “As you know, in the family, with my father, we are having a very delicate moment, and I learned that music is medicinal. I want them to send a very strong, very, very strong applause for him from here,” said the artist before interpreting the last single that he sang with the king of the rancheras.

Vicente Fernández had been admitted to the hospital since last August and under strict medical observation due to a series of difficulties, a consequence of a fall at home that produced a spinal cord trauma at the level of the cervical spine. After undergoing an emergency operation, the medical team who treated him also discovered that suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome, a health problem that occurs when the body’s defense system attacks part of the peripheral nervous system by mistake. Since then, the singer has kept his fans in suspense, as he experienced very little progress.

Vicente Fernández with his son Alejandro and his grandson at a concert in Las Vegas. Gtres

In fact, a few hours before his death, his family explained through a statement that his health was critical. “He presents greater inflammation of his lower respiratory tract and increased respiratory support. Sedation was required to maintain comfort. Multidisciplinary management continues. His condition today is critical. Prognosis very reserved,” read the notification that foreshadowed the worst of the outcomes.

That’s how it went. A day later, Vicente Fernández’s family turned to social media again to announce the death of the artist, who would continue to “be the King” of his loved ones and his followers. “It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great career of music and give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing, “they said by way of farewell.

