12/21/2021

Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri, on leave due to injury since the beginning of November, is the great novelty in the squad of Sevilla for Tuesday’s game against Barcelona, ​​from which Argentine full-backs Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuña fell, replaced on Saturday against Atlético due to muscular problems.

The other two new faces on the list of coach Julen Lopetegui, with respect to those mentioned against Atlético, are the right back of the subsidiary Valentino Fattore Scotta, grandson of the legendary Argentine forward Héctor Horacio Scotta, and the Brazilian media Fernando Reges, once his sanction for five yellows against the mattresses has been completed.

The three replace the young Sevilla Atlético winger Juanlu Sánchez and the Montiel and Acuña injured, While the Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos and the Swedish full-back Ludwig Augustinsson remain among the twenty-three summoned, recovered from the problems that ended Saturday’s clash.

The captain continues to leave due to injury Jesús Navas and the extremes Suso Fernández and the Argentine Erik Lamela, besides the midfielder Oliver Torres, that two days ago he suffered a muscular ailment at the San Mamés meeting.

The Sevilla squad is made up of goalkeepers Bono, Dmitrovic and Javi Díaz; defenders Valentino, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Rekik and Augustinsson; the midfielders Delaney, Jordán, Rakitic, Gudelj, Óscar Rodríguez, Fernando, Papu Gómez, Ocampos, Idrissi and the youth players Luismi and Nacho Quintana; and strikers Munir, Rafa Mir and Iván Romero, the latter also from the subsidiary.