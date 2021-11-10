DANIEL VIAA

Despite the improvement in the labor market highlighted by the Government, unemployment figures remain very high and particularly affect those under 24 years of age

Unemployment Spain has already accumulated 53 quarters suffering an unemployment rate higher than 10%

Italy, Greece and Portugal show very high youth unemployment figures. Sweden, which is still striking, Lithuania, Belgium and even France also suffer high rates in this sector of the population. But what none of these countries accumulates is such a high unemployment among those under 24 years that the data reaches more than 30%, something that only occurs in one European country: Spain.

In fact, the fact that the Spanish economy exceeds that alarming level has already become commonplace, and even the recovery of employment that the Government emphasizes so much has managed to reverse this situation. The latest figures published yesterday by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development show this: in September, the youth unemployment figure in Spain amounted to 30.6%, and in this area of ​​the OECD only Costa Rica presents a higher figure.

The rate contrasts sharply when faced with the averages of the euro zone, the European Union or the OECD itself. In the first two cases, the figures are around 16%, so the Spanish data is almost double. The difference is even greater considering the average 10% presented by the OECD, and if the comparison is made with Germany the result is totally bleak: the Spanish figure is five times higher.

The trend, it is true, shows a certain moderation since in the previous publication, which referred to August, the youth unemployment rate was 31.7%. And at the end of last year the figure even exceeded 38%, so the reduction is evident. But even so, that Europe’s fourth economic power has 30% of its young workers unemployed it is hardly admissible.

And it is also true that in absolute terms Spain is also the European country with the highest unemployment. 14.6% at the end of September was once again double the averages of both the EU and the OECD, and the comparison with Germany, but also with the Czech Republic, Denmark or Poland yield five, six, or even seven times smaller data.

This complex context occurs, as has already been pointed out, despite the evident improvement in the labor market. Membership is already at levels prior to the pandemic, something that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has not yet achieved and that will have to wait until, most likely, the middle of next year. The advance data of growth of the National Institute of Statistics (INE) relative to the third quarter confirms that recovery has lost vigor, and most forecasts point to Spain growing below 6% and could even stay below 5%.

This shows an indistinct decoupling between the economy and the rate of job creation, two variables that in Spain – and in most European countries – had always evolved very evenly. And among economists there is a certain confusion about this phenomenon, but there is also a certain unanimity in pointing out some circumstances that help to explain it. On the one hand, the 190,000 workers who continue in Records of Temporary Employment Regulation (ERTE), which count in terms of affiliation but are not generating wealth. The self-employed in cessation of activity as well as the total number of hours worked also help to explain the decoupling, and finally it should be taken into account that a significant part of the upturn in membership is due to the increase in public hiring.

Funcas, for example, has concluded on more than one occasion that, indeed, total membership is already at pre-pandemic levels but, at the same time, there is a deficit in effective terms. Affiliation exceeds its pre-crisis level in gross terms, but in effective and seasonally adjusted terms, that is, discounting ERTE workers and freelancers with benefits, there is still a deficit of 131,000 jobs, even higher if only private employment is taken into account, he confirmed this month after knowing the affiliation data.

