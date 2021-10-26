YouTube announces new changes and will stop monetizing some videos to promote higher quality content.

In recent months we have seen several updates on YouTube and its policies with the creators. There are those that have gone in the direction of putting barriers to those who promote disinformation, but others are also being seen that are for there is a higher quality in your content.

On YouTube they want creators to make an effort in terms of the quality of their videos, not only in what they tell, also in the visual aspect. For this reason, in November they will penalize videos made for children that they judge as low quality.

According to the YouTube announcement in reference to the protection of children and families, they will stop monetizing the videos that are too commercial or that encourage bad behavior.

These videos that will be considered inappropriate will not be removed for the moment, but they will stop having advertising and the creators will not get any income from them. However, it would not be surprising if it was only a first step before taking more severe measures.

Also, when the videos are of poor quality visually They will also suffer from these kinds of limitations on the part of the platform.

“Our ultimate goal is to foster a safe and nurturing environment for families, while rewarding trusted creators who create high-quality content for children and families, “they post on YouTube.

After leaks such as the one that concerns Facebook and the problems that the networks cause in the youngest, it is well known that this is a particularly sensitive area. Because, in Google they do not want to suffer controversy, such as those that can arise when enriching themselves with harmful content, and they have taken action.

It cannot be ignored that they are also working on YouTube Kids and tougher parental controls, in addition to the option to configure the service for young people between 13 and 17 years old.

In addition to managing as advertised these videos, now also should do a job so that users know these types of tools and use them.