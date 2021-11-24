11/24/2021 at 1:11 PM CET

Lidia Alvarez Vellido

During 2020, YouTube contributed around 313 million euros to the Gross Domestic Product of Spain and created 21,000 full-time equivalent jobs, according to the report ‘Converting opportunities into Successes: Evaluation of the economic, social and cultural impact of Youtube in Spain ‘prepared by Oxford Economics

Likewise, the report shows that more than 70% of creative entrepreneurs believe that YouTube gives them the opportunity to work in the way that best suits their needs.

In this sense, Maite Gómez Fraile, YouTube director for Spain and Portugal, assures that the most important data for her is related to the export of talent. Thus, according to the report, more than 75% of the playback time of content produced by Spanish channels comes from outside of Spain. “Our platform adds a grain of sand to the development of the country and exports, this is a way to export talent, since it gives content creators the opportunity to access an audience of 500 million people who speak Spanish in the world& rdquor ;, explains the YouTube director for Spain and Portugal.

In this sense, 78% of creative entrepreneurs declared that YouTube helps them export their content to an international audience that they could not reach otherwise.

Regarding the profile of content creators, “now it is very diverse & rdquor ;, clarifies Gómez Fraile, who looks back and confesses that when the platform began they focused on a young profile with very marked content verticals, such as gaming. “This current diversity of channels and content is what makes the platform so great and is in line with our idea of ​​giving everyone the opportunity to express themselves, as well as democratizing access to information.& rdquor ;.

From gymnastics channels with Patry Jordan, through the humor of ‘La Pelo’, to the Unicoos channel of David Calle, a math and physics teacher who began uploading videos to his YouTube channel in 2011 so that his math students and physics could see their classes easily and as many times as necessary.

According to data provided by YouTube, in Spain, more than 600 channels have more than 1 million subscribers, which represents an increase of more than 20%, year after year. Same annual growth as in those with more than 100,000 subscribers, although the total figure amounts to 5,500 channels.

In terms of revenue, the percentage of Spanish channels that obtain 5 figures or more of revenue increases more than 35% each year.