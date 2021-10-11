In a series of experimental tests, a function has been implemented that indicates which are the most viewed parts of a video by scrolling over the progress bar of the content we are enjoying.

When we’re on YouTube, sometimes we don’t have all the time we want to watch something. There is very long content and we need to know where the most important information is.

It has happened to all of us and the only way to find that part was to go making small jumps in the video until we reached the point that most interested us. Now YouTube is testing a new feature that will make many users happy.

In the test program YouTube Experiments has included a visual interface that allows us to see what are the most viewed parts of a video.

All we have to do is click on the video progress bar and a series of ripples that show us the seconds of content that most people have seen. A simple and visually effective system that will save us a lot of searches.

Based on the number of views of a specific area of ​​the video, We can also see if there are points that have generated a medium interest on the viewers.

Everything is based on the repetition of views that the content has. The more people who have viewed a particular point in the video, the larger the ripple and the more likely it is to let’s see the most important part for the majority.

Not long ago chapters and timestamps were included. These tools are especially useful for long videos, but they depend on the creator of the content. If they have not been created by the one who has uploaded the video, we have to search for the video.

The most important parts are based on what viewers have seen, which greatly facilitates the task of searching for information. Let’s imagine a video tutorial that is quite long, with a broad introduction and a final piece of advice. We may not want to see those parts and this function will easily show us where what we want to know is.

At the moment the most viewed parts feature is only available to a number of users. From YouTube Experiments. We will have to wait for it to come out of the testing period to see if YouTube decides to implement this option for the entire community.