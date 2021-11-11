Google has announced that it has decided to hide the number of Dislikes that videos receive. Your goal is to stop bullying.

From today, and gradually, the number that appears under the dislikes in YouTube videos will disappear.

Users will still be able to downvote a video, but the dislike number will remain hidden. On the other hand, we will continue to see the number of Like.

Google justifies this change in the press release, arguing that it does so to fight against the harassment suffered by some of its creators.

The original intention of the Dislike button was to give users the option to indicate that a video is of low quality, or that they do not agree with what the creator thinks.

This way, other people can avoid watching the video, if you have a lot of downvotes.

But Google has detected organized campaigns to harass certain creators, that receive hundreds or even thousands of negative votes, without reproductions of the video.

As these votes are public, the creator receives a punishment visible to all, which is what the stalkers are looking for.

For that reason Google has decided to hide the number of dislikes in all videos. Users will be able to continue using the button, and it will serve to penalize them in searches and to make your tastes clear.

But the creator, who will be able to see the figure, at least will not have to suffer embarrassment or stress because that figure can be seen by everyone.

It seems like a good measure to fight creator harassment, but It prevents users from knowing when a video is bad and not worth it.

YouTube argues that although this is true, in their statistics they have verified that videos with poor ratings look the same as if they did not have negative ratings. Come on, the videos continue to play, even if they have many Dislikes.

An argument that does not quite convince us, but it must be recognized that any measure that fights against harassment must be supported.

Furthermore, as Google argues, other social networks don’t even have a dislike button.

This review is underway as of today, although at the moment we have not found it, we continue to see the number of Dislikes.