The YouTube platform removed the channel of Anthony Pompliano, co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital. They then reinstated it without any explanation.

By the way, it is not the first time that YouTube has restricted or closed channels linked to cryptocurrencies. Proving that censorship is common with them.

«YouTube has just deleted our channel. And he was talking about a hyper bullish scenario for Bitcoin, in the next 5 years. Fortunately, I have a backup recording.

As a curious fact, in February 2020, Anthony Pompliano was also suspended from Twitter. Although he was able to use it again in a couple of hours.

YouTube removes Anthony Pompliano’s channel

Anthony Pompliano, entrepreneur, investor, writer and co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital, better known as “The Pomp,” announced that his YouTube channel had been canceled by the platform.

Specifically, through a message posted on Twitter, Anthony Pompliano reported that his YouTube channel had been suspended. After conducting an interview with PlanB.

YouTube just deleted our channel after @ 100trillionUSD and I were talking about a hyper bullish scenario for bitcoin in the next 5 years. Thankfully I have a backup recording and we’ll release it tomorrow on the podcast. Make sure you subscribe: https://t.co/HP1mmpVIpU – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) October 11, 2021

Supposedly, he was expelled from the platform for violating company policy. Stating, that the ban caught him by surprise, as there were no strikes (violations of YouTube community guidelines).

According to Anthony, he had not violated YouTube guidelines. And his video did not have any questionable content.

In fact, Anthony Pompliano, explained that he received two emails from YouTube:

Stating that the content of an interview about Bitcoin was harmful and dangerous. And, they informed him that he would receive a warning. They told him that the channel would be removed seconds later.

I have received two emails from @YouTube. The first stated that the content, an interview on bitcoin, was harmful and dangerous (lol). They then stated that we would receive a strike, but then I received a second email saying the channel was being deleted seconds later. 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iFuYY10p7W – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) October 11, 2021

As a consequence, the reactions of the crypto community on Twitter did not wait. Supporting Pompliano:

“Lots of scam videos that seem to get lost. However, they choose to delete their channel. He helps keep us informed about one of the biggest financial changes of our life. “” Absolute YouTube madness. “” We need a decentralized platform to share videos. I will stop using YouTube, if you are against the Bitcoin revolution.

The channel has been reestablished

Hours later, Pompliano confirmed that access to his channel had been restored. Without any explanation.

In particular, the Pompliano channel was unavailable for approximately two hours before being returned to the platform. With all the videos in BTC.

“Our YouTube channel has just been re-established without any explanation from the company.”

Finally, the crypto influencer Anthony Pompliano, indicated via Twitter:

Just a quick note to say thank you for the support today. I am incredibly lucky to be on this journey with each of you. Each tweet helped bring the YouTube channel back. Remember that not everyone can afford a large audience. Censorship sucks. Forward relentlessly.

Just a quick note to say “thank you” for the support today. I’m incredibly fortunate to be on this journey with each of you. Every tweet helped recover the YouTube channel. Just remember not everyone has the luxury of a big audience. Censorship sucks. Onwards relentlessly 🙏🏼 – Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) October 12, 2021

