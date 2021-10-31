Lizbeth Rodríguez wears micro shorts and dances moving hips | Instagram

Recently the flirtatious actress Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a flirtatious video where she is wearing an outfit very in her daring style, she wears a micro shorts with which she is dancing while showing the bottom.

Lizbeth Rodriguez She has always been characterized by being an extremely flirtatious woman, whether she has a boyfriend or not is something that does not prohibit it, that is her personality.

Thanks to the popularity of that famous Mexican youtuber, it continues to increase the number of followers, especially when it comes to sharing new content, be it from her show where she exposes infidels or her personal content.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza as a flirtatious angel and dances “Mejor Sola”

In this video that by the way she shared a day ago, she appears wearing a tiny short with which you can see her later charms, as well as a black top that also shows a little of her superior charms.

Lizbeth Rodríguez wears micro shorts and dances moving hips | Instagram lizbethrodriguezoficial

Thanks to the fact that she is wearing high-heeled shoes, her figure looks a little more stylized, Lizbeth Rodriguez She is dancing near a swimming pool, the stage is quite relaxed and this time she is not accompanied.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

With the well-known movement of her hips, the youtuber has managed to have 66,285 views and 1,247 comments so far.

How beautiful “,” A true Goddess “,” I need a queen like you to follow me “, commented some fans.

Something that has also caught Lizbeth’s attention is that despite the constant criticism that she has come to have, she has never stopped doing what she likes the most and above all, she has never limited herself in terms of its content.

Despite having several haters who criticize her work, she also has millions of followers who adore her and who are always there to support her.

Why Lizbeth Rodríguez became famous

Lizbeth’s fame began when she started working in Badabun on the show Exposing Infidels, her rapid growth surprised everyone, especially when she began to discover infidelities of famous people.

The most famous name in Rodríguez’s career is Juan de Dios Pantoja, of whom, despite having shown alleged evidence, nothing could ever be verified, she claimed that Kimberly Loaiza’s husband was having an affair with his photographer.

Luisito Comunica is another famous youtuber who was exposed by the actress, although the scandal was not as strong as with the famous Jukilop team.