Finally, the presentation was carried out at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Madero of the exhibition fight that will be carried out in 2022, the Uruguayan youtuber, Yao Cabrera, against the former Argentine boxer Marcos ‘Chino’ Maidana.

It will be precisely next Saturday, March 5, in Dubai, when the two meet again at the top of the ring. But they have already said everything and the show has already been put together and there was no one missing from the party to promote the fight.

Present were Wanda Nara, current wife of soccer player Diego Icardi, Alex and Charlote Caniggia, children of ‘Pájaro’ Caniggia, a murga group from the Boca Juniors football club, among others. For its part, Argentine boxing was present with figures of the stature of Pantera Farías, Hiena Barrios, Agustín Guato, who is the great promise from Albiceleste, and Fernando Martínez, fourth in the WBC ranking.

The press conference began quietly, but then heated up when the youtuber responded to the followers of Chino Maidana who made fun of him. «I don’t think any of the funny people here have brought as many people to boxing as I have. Before criticizing me for what I do, look at what we are doing »Said the Uruguayan and added spicy: “My rival lacks a show and I’m going to take him to that level.”

“They told me that even if I am born 10 times, I am not going to be able to beat Chino Maidana. Actually, I do believe in wishes and dreams. I am a person who is dedicated to showing and boxing can be learned. I think this person who is here (for Maidana) knows how to box, but he lacks Show “added Cabrera

And closed: «I box him with or without belts, because he doesn’t mess with youtubers. I’m going to knock him out. I can box this wrinkled old champion. “.

For his part, the ‘Chino’ replied: “That’s where I am dedicated to ending these influencers who are a bad for youth.”

