Tesura is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Maximum games and Raiser Games to distribute in Spain exclusively the physical editions of Youtubers Life 2 for Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. They will hit stores during Q1 2022.

After the success of the first title with more than 1.5 million copies sold, comes a whole new life-sim experience totally renewed.

Description:

Become the best youtuber in the world! Collaborate with legendary celebrities, explore the city of fame, uncover hidden stories, and follow trends to create viral content. Live the life of an emerging superstar – Fame, fortune, and fans await!

Create your own channel and decide on the best content: fashion video games, improvised broadcasts, professional analyzes… or all of them! Meet PewDiePie, Rubius, WillyRex, Vegetta777, xFaRgAnx InoxTag, GermanLetsPlay, Crainer, LaurenzSide and more for new adventures and exclusive rewards to boost your channel. Collaborate with the most experienced content creators to carve your way to fame!

Features: Become the best youtuber! Record, edit and publish high-quality videos to get your first subscribers and views, and earn money fast! Explore NewTube City! With three main neighborhoods: between the center, the town hall and the port, you can visit dozens of places: shops, cinemas, gyms and even a nightclub. Discover new trending topics in each place to create amazing content! Create viral content for your fans! Improve your study and identify the best trends to create viral videos. Join forces with powerful allies gain access to VIP events, uncover world exclusives and expand your social media presence to continue to the top! Live hilarious adventures! Interact with the community to make new friends and develop relationships with them. Find your better half as you work your way to fame. Meet the most popular YouTubers and help them receive new items, cards and abilities! Customize everything! Design every aspect of your character and your house: buy all kinds of clothes, objects, furniture, accessories and much more. Expand your home and express yourself to the fullest with more customization options than ever!

Youtubers Life 2 is already in stock at the main video game stores and Amazon!