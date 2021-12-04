Filling the refrigerator does not seem like a complicated task, most of us just put food in the fridge without any established criteria, a serious mistake that we should avoid.

You arrive from the purchase and you have to put it in the refrigerator, except for exceptions -some of them erroneous such as placing the eggs at the door- we do not apply any criteria, the objective is that everything enters no matter where.

Properly organize the inside of the refrigerator and put the food in the right place It is not a matter of order, it helps prevent waste and makes food last longer and taste better even better.

One of the most common mistakes is using aluminum foil to store food in the fridge, either by wrapping or covering it.

It is a practice that we must avoid in favor of transparent containers that allow us to see the food they store at all times.

According to experts, being able to see the food without having to open any packaging, properly stored in a transparent container, makes it more attractive and helps waste less food.

Another common mistake is putting your eggs and dairy products in the refrigerator door. This area is the hottest in a refrigerator and the one that suffers the most variations in temperature when opening and closing, it is just the least suitable place for this type of delicate food.

On the contrary, the rear part is the coldest, and that is where we have to store those foods that we do not plan to eat immediately.

The refrigerator is one of the appliances that you are always consuming, and sometimes too much. You can try to reduce the consumption they make and, consequently, also the economic cost they entail.

Another recommendation is to try to separate the fruits from the vegetables, something relatively simple with current refrigerators that usually already have two drawers.

The reason is the ethylene that release some fruits such as apples, which accelerates the ripening process of vegetables, modifying their flavor and shelf life.

It is also important to avoid cross contamination of food, something difficult in a space as narrow as the interior of a refrigerator.

A useful trick is to place the meats on the bottom to avoid that everything above is safe from possible spills.

Finally, and perhaps the most important advice: avoid cluttering the refrigerator. Modern refrigerators cool with air so we must allow it to circulate freely, if there is a lot of food inside, the air does not reach all areas evenly and we run the risk that some will be spoiled.