Yu-Gi-Oh! Nike prepares some Vomero focused on the Blue-Eyes White Dragon

The Blue-Eyes White Dragon stars not only in one of the most destructive cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! but now we can see it in Nike Vomero 8 shoes. They are the Blue Eyes White Dragon Vomero.

It is a new concept created by Andrew Chiou, art director of the Jordan Brand, a real fan of anime ranging from Dragon Ball to Pokémon. In your instagram account we can see several of his ideas, some brought to reality by the house of the Swoosh, others that are customized by the designer.

chiou posted his design last weekend, adding almost 10 thousand likes in a matter of hours.

At the moment it is just an idea, one more project that hopes to come true. This year, Chiou published one about Super Mario Bros. and another about Snorlax, from Pokémon, which Jordan Brand and Nike are working to officially launch.

Yu-Gi-Oh!, or “The King of Games,” is a manga created by Kazuki Takahashi, which opened the doors to a franchise that includes anime series, movies, video games, card games, and more. It was published between 1996 and 2004, and to this day the franchise is one of the most successful on the market.

As our friends at Yu-Gi-Oh! Wiki in Spanish, the legendary Blue-Eyes White Dragon is a mighty machine of destruction. “Virtually invincible, very few have faced this impressive creature and lived to tell the tale,” they write in their description.

This is the concept of the Nike Blue Eyes White Dragon Vomero by Andrew Chiou

The Andrew Chiou Nike Blue Eyes White Dragon Vomero plays on the dragon’s blue and white colours, with the signature Nike swoosh in white on the side panels. It works with woven and TPU elements that imitate the skin of the mythical animal.

Its laces are light blue, as well as the antechamber. Its soles with Vomero 8 technology help runners to be more comfortable, making it one of the most sought-after shoes for foot protection.

As we have said, at the moment this is just a concept of the great Andrew Chiou. We will have to be attentive to any official news from Nike or the Jordan Brand, regarding future releases.