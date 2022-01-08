Key facts:

The use of the digital yuan would gain momentum now that it is supported by the popular payments app.

Users must complete identity verification through the e-CNY app.

China has taken key steps in its ambitious plan to advance the development of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), which is known as the digital yuan. To achieve this, it is trying, at all costs, to make its e-CNY wallet app available to the population, so now it has included WeChat, one of the most popular commercial digital payment methods in the country, among its allies.

WeChat reported today that it will begin accepting digital payments in yuan through its wallet, WeChat Pay, according to a Chinese media report. In this way, the commercial payment application, which has more than 1,000 million users, will support the government to achieve rapid mass adoption of the digital yuan or renminbi, as the sovereign currency is known.

Now WeChat has gone from being a potential competitor to the digital yuan app to becoming an ally. In this regard, Chinese financial analyst Linghao Bao said that the Consumers in your country are so used to using WeChat Pay and Alipay, that it is unrealistic to convince them to switch to a new mobile payment app. “So it makes sense for the central bank to partner with WeChat Pay and Alipay rather than alone.”

China is advancing its plans to launch its digital yuan with what would become the world’s first major economy to launch its own cryptocurrency. Source: YouTube CNBC.

WeChat and the digital yuan are allies, but in exchange for what?

The government was forced to change its perception of popular payment applications among the Chinese population. This after, last year, it excluded them from its shopping festivals, as reported by CriptoNoticias at the time.

In April 2021, users could participate in some shopping festivals organized to test the digital yuan and with money given away by the government. They did bypassing the infrastructure of electronic payments giants like Alipay, owned by Ant Group (a subsidiary of Alibaba), and WeChat Pay, owned by Tencent Holdings.

However, things changed a month later, when AliPay included the payment function with the digital yual.

Some Chinese officials saw the change coming, including one of them having pointed out that “Big data is wealth, and whoever owns this data will prosper. This is because WeChat and Alipay have what the government wants to control. By doing this, it implies that the government seeks to appropriate much of the financial information of citizens which is already in the domain of private payment operators.

On the other hand, academics such as Martin Chorzempa, a researcher at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, commented last year “that it is difficult for China’s financial regulators to force the country’s main payment companies to hand over the data they have collected. of your clients, but with CBDC you can make it possible for the central bank to have more access to them. It will also take away the dominance of these payment companies, “he said.

For a couple of days, the e-CNY app has been available in the Android (Google Play) and Apple application stores, so users can now download it in various regions and cities in China. Through this app, anyone in those areas must complete identity verification through e-CNY app to make digital yuan payments.

For now, the e-CNY app is a pilot version available to clients of financial institutions supporting the project, including most major banks.

And from the acceleration in which the Chinese government has been executing its plans regarding the digital yuan, it is clear that it intends to stick to its schedule of launching its CBDC in time for the Widespread public testing at the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20, 2022.