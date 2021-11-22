Surprise and annoyance generated the decision of the judges after giving the Japanese Ryomei Tanaka as the winner of the fight, after a great dominance by the Colombian. Yuberjen Martínez was calm after what happened.

“I keep giving honor and glory to God, although today things were not given to us, nothing, we are still here, “said the Colombian boxer to the Caracol channel after falling to the local by a 4-1 split decision of the judges.

In the first round, Yuberjen Martinez was much more aggressive, he went out to look for the rival and managed to connect several blows in the face of Tanaka who after finishing the round, had some cuts. Four of the five judges saw the Colombian as the winner.

In the second and third, the Japanese defended himself, cut the fight with some restraints and Martínez was accurate, however, the score of the judges disagreed with what was evidenced in the fight, giving the victory to Tanaka, who secured a medal for his country and qualified for the semifinal of the flyweight category.

“It has been very unfair on the part of the judges”

Judges’ decision: “I don’t know what the judges saw in the match, it was a very strong match, I landed the best shots, so I really don’t know what the judges are seeing. I felt like a winner, I’m honest with my match and I don’t know what they’re seeing.”

Combat sensations: “I was lagging a bit in the last round, but I felt like the winner in all three rounds and I don’t know what the judges are appreciating.”

The defeat: “The truth is, I don’t know what they’re seeing, I felt like the winner and scored the best shots, I feel like it was very unfair on the part of the judges.”

Preparation and reaching the rooms: “There are many years of preparation and that the judges see things that are not is quite painful, but in the same way I do not feel like a loser at any time”.

The fight: “I gave everything, like my opponent, we gave everything. It was not an easy fight, I felt like a winner in all three rounds. If I leave or not, the idea is to continue, to adapt to the new category that is coming, which is 51 kilograms. Whatever God wants, the idea is to fight as an amateur, as a professional. “

What to take from Tokyo 2020: “It is something that I take with me, I left everything, we could not win unfortunately. I want to thank all the fans, my people from Colombia who are supporting me. My beautiful mother who I love and my relatives.”

Judges’ records: “That is why all these inconveniences arise, many times because of the judges’ scores are incorrect. Today we have the opportunity to participate in Olympic Games and that is what we want, to participate, but that the measures are just.”