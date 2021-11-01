Mariana Pajón returned from Tokyo with a silver medal after participating in BMX. The Colombian, who has been active in her social networks regarding the results of her compatriots, made a live broadcast through Instagram and It had the participation of Yuberjen Martínez.

The boxer fell in the quarterfinals to Ryomei Tanaka in the fly category. After the combat, a huge controversy due to the decision of the judges who gave the Japanese as the winner. This upset the country and the Colombian Olympic Committee filed a lawsuit with the TAS but it was dismissed.

The bicicrosista used her social networks to talk with Martínez, who expressed her sadness after what happened, the impotence before the results of the judges and affirmed once again that “I feel robbed.”

“I never lost that fight”

“I feel robbed, it’s an incredible thing, it’s one thing we never thought would happen. You more than anyone understand everything that we fight, everything that athletes do to reach the Olympic Games, “said Yuberjen.

Given what was said, Mariana Pajón described what happened as “the robbery of the century, worldwide and we all feel it like that“The Colombian boxer lost a 4-1 split decision after three rounds.

“What happened was a robbery, at no time did I feel like a loser, because I am very aware when I win or lose a match. I never lost that fight, since I landed the best shots from start to finish. I went out putting my hand on him and look at the video how that boy got out of the ring from receiving so much. In the first round I hit him more than 100, in the second I hit him roughly 50 or 60, and how many did he hit me? I don’t know what the judges would be seeing, if I was watching a fight on YouTube or chatting, but they weren’t in the fight, “he added.

The triple Olympic medalist also added that, “I have heard from some international judges, I have seen the news, I have heard boxing coaches say ‘by God, it was obvious’ (…) high performance sport is of results, it’s that simple and lawfully your sport is judges and sometimes they pass“.

“It is unfortunate what has happened to me”

Yuberjen Martínez arrived at Tokyo 2020 with the aim of equaling or exceeding what was done in Rio 2016. The boxer was a silver medalist after losing in the final to Uzbek Hasanboy Dusmatov.

“I have two children, my family depends on this and the Olympic Committee measures us by our results and it is very unfortunate what has happened to me. We get up at 5:00 am every day, we prepare for five years in this cycle, leaving your family, your children. Once my child’s mother told me and I didn’t know what to answer her, ‘Yuber, you kill yourself looking for an improvement to have your children well, but what your children lack is you’“.

He also added, “the time you spend being away from your family, the time you spend preparing to give your best, it is not easy what these judges did with me, it makes me want to cry, because it’s as if the combat was happening right now. ”

One of the reasons why Mariana Pajón decided to do this live was to present, with her foundation, a platform called ‘My Podium’ so that people make donations to help Yuberjen Martínez and many more.

“I know that Colombia unites for very great things and we are ready to help you and more Colombians, because I know that Ingrit (Valencia) was a very similar case and many athletes who at this time fight and kill themselves training to give something back to their families, “said Mariana Pajón.