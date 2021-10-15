ARVORE, the Emmy Award-winning VR studio and creator of the acclaimed series Pixel Ripped, is proud to announce that its acclaimed Bullet Hell Roguelike in VR YUKI Get a huge free update today that contains the new Infinity Mode and offers significantly different gameplay than traditional Patrol Mode.

Intensity adapted to your abilities. Progressive increase in intensity in the race and initial intensity selector, with even more procedurally generated challenges.

Global leaderboards! Put yourself and your friends’ skills to the test on the leaderboards available for each Bladewing and intensity level.

YUKI is available now on Oculus Quest, Quest 2, Rift and all Steam VR platforms at a price of 19.99 USD | EUR, and will also be coming to PSVR shortly.

Discover the New Infinity Mode

Unlike traditional Patrol Mode, in which players face 6 episodes winning Bladewings and power-ups along the way, Endless Mode offers endless matches with an ever-increasing challenge. With no episodes or bosses, the goal is to get the highest score by facing endless hordes of enemies and obstacles.

The new leaderboards will allow you to compare your scores with those of your friends and other YUKI players, with separate rankings based on different Bladewings and intensity levels. This mode takes place in a different setting than the Patrol mode levels, a virtual challenge environment created by Yuki’s partner, POD.

If you have already finished the game or do not have time to try to complete the Patrol mode, the Infinite mode will always be a great option to have fun trying to be better and better while winning your friends, in less and less time in a direct experience and still more challenging.

ARVORE recently partnered with VR Esports Brasil to shoot an incredible mixed reality trailer in their studio, where you can see how YUKI completely immerses the player in the world of virtual reality by showing their different mechanics in action.

About the game

YUKI is an explosive mix of the bullet-hell and roguelike genres in VR set in a multi-dimensional anime universe. Immerse yourself in the imagination of a child and fly controlling the Yuki action figure with your own hands. Move your body to avoid bullets and obstacles while you face the evil forces that want to control the universe. In this challenging game, each defeat is just one step closer to victory.

Through its unique VR gameplay that is inspired by old-school classics like STAR FOX, YUKI challenges your spatial awareness of the player and demands accurate reflections on multiple levels, all packed with procedurally placed enemies, obstacles and bullets. . Elements of Roguelite, such as a persistent progression system that allows the player to improve their abilities by equipping various power-ups, new abilities, and weapons at the beginning and during each match, increase the chances of winning and make the player want to return again and again. to try your luck trying new evolution strategies to finish the game.

Learn more about YUKI Mechanics

YUKI offers a unique mix of the Bullet Hell and Roguelike genres in Virtual Reality, both genres are known for their high difficulty, but instead YUKI is designed to be accessible and enjoyable for everyone. In this way, the game quickly becomes a very challenging and strategic experience, where the player will feel the progression of his power through a workshop where he can upgrade his action figure to face the growing challenges. As the player hones their skills against hordes of enemies and challenging end-of-phase boss battles, each match will bring them closer to victory, while unlocking new Bladewing weapons for Yuki and more and more power- ups.

You can see the trailer in the following LINK.