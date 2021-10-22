10/22/2021 at 11:49 PM CEST

.

The Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas She is one of the ten athletes selected by the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics) as candidates for the best female athlete of 2021.

Yulimar Rojas She presents her credentials as an Olympic champion, a Diamond League champion and a triple jump world record holder.

They are also applicants the American Valarie Allman, Olympic champion and of the Diamond League of discus; the Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Olympic champion of 100 meters hurdles; and the dutch Sifan Hassan, Olympic champion of 5,000 and 10,000 meters and bronze medalist in the 1,500 Olympians and world record holder of 10,000.

Also, the Kenyan Faith kipyegon, Olympic champion and of the Diamond League of 1,500 meters; the Russian Mariya lasitskene, Olympic and Diamond League high jump champion and a 2.05 meter mark; the american Sydney mclaughlin, 400 hurdles Olympic champion who has set two world distance records; and the bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibor, Olympic champion of 400.

The list is completed by another American, Athing Mu, Olympic champion of 800 and 4×400 meters, and the Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah, Olympic champion of 100, 200 and 4×100 meters and champion of the 100 meters of the Diamond League.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Saturday, November 6. At the end of the voting process, five female and five male finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

The female and male World Athletes of the Year will be announced live at the 2021 World Athletics Awards in December.