Yuoni is a chilling first person horror game based on a tragic story, developed by Tricore Inc, and published by Chorus Worldwide Games. Meridiem Games is in charge of the design and manufacture of Yuoni – Sunset Edition, which is already on sale in specialized stores throughout Europe.

This physical edition Yuoni Sunset Edition for PlayStation 5, includes a Special box and set of postcards.

Ai, an elementary school student in Japan in the 1990s, is about to realize how lonely she is by being dragged into a living ghost story where the sun never sets. Forced to participate in childhood games in a world of endless dusk, Ai is stalked by supernatural beings while her life hangs by a thread. When these horrors begin to be reflected in the real world, Ai must accept that she only has three options: hide, run or die.

Don’t miss the launch trailer, if you dare to watch it …

Some features of the game:

Evolutionary gameplay

Test your courage in a dangerous game of hide and seek before a terrifying and twisted version of the pillap with abominations from another world begins. Use the items you’ve collected to escape your twilight hell, but don’t forget the paths you’ve taken or you’ll risk staying there forever.

Japanese locations infused by a haunting and beautiful sunset

Experience a bewildering mix of beauty, fear, and nostalgia in a mysterious world where a Japanese home, school, and hospital are inexplicably connected. Explore corridors stained in twilight crimson, witness the ethereal glow of amber through the paper walls of a traditional Japanese home, and escape the black shadows that haunt hospital rooms where electricity is somehow never found.

Hide or die

Ai is 10 years old and has no way to defend herself from the enemies you face. To survive, you must take advantage of the weaknesses of each spirit. Hold your breath to pass blind enemies or rush past deaf beings as fast as your short legs will allow. And if you can’t escape in time, prepare to suffer a dire fate at the hands of unimaginable forces.

A tragic story of friendship, betrayal and the characters’ struggle against their own demons

Dumb and distraught Ai is thankful for having a group of friends to play with. But it turns out that ghostly apparitions trapped in the twilight world aren’t the only thing she has to deal with: ghosts can be cruel, but children can be even more so. Your classmates harbor dark thoughts and heartbreaking secrets that you must uncover in order to advance. Throughout the game, Ai will learn more about her new friends than she might have wanted …

I wish there was another way …

At the end of the game, you will have an alternate ending. What story will this new path reveal? Back in the terrifying world of Yuoni, you will face much more difficult enemies, although the reward will also be greater.