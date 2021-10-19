Yuridia gives details of her passage in the program La Academia | Instagram

Mexican singer and songwriter Yuridia He recently told some details that he experienced during his stay in the La Academia program, some data that undoubtedly surprised more than one of his followers.

The famous singer joked about her friendship with Mario Sepulveda, one of his great friends in the famous reality show.

The singer Yuridia made a surprising confession after passing through the musical reality show of Aztec tv “The academy”.

As you may recall, the artist originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, participated in the fourth generation of the reality television program on the Ajusco television station, broadcast in 2005, and thanks to this, she gained much acceptance from the public, despite having remained in the second position of the issue.

However, their time on the program not only highlighted their singing qualities, but the production reminded them that they should put on a show for viewers.

The singer was a guest on the beloved YouTube show “Pinky Promise” with her fellow program members Estrella and Mario Sepúlveda.

The latter is the one with whom he was romantically related while both were locked up in “The Academy”.

Yuridia joked that she and Mario had been lovers while they were part of the Tv Azteca reality show.

However, later he clarified that it was not a real romance, but that the producers of the broadcast threatened them with which they had to be boyfriends, or they would be expelled from the contest.

He and I were lovers. […] Of course not. If they do not become boyfriends, we remove them from the program, “joked the singer.

Sepúlveda announced that although they loved each other very much, the production noticed them with a stronger friendship relationship, that the rest of the members wanted to “pigeonhole” them as a couple.

Yuridia Francisca Gaxiola Flores, known as Yuridia, is a Mexican singer and songwriter and together with her family, at the age of 8 she emigrated to Mesa (Arizona), where she participated in local singing competitions.

He rose to fame in 2005 as a participant in the fourth generation of the Mexican reality show La Academia, where he obtained second place.

As one of the interpreters of Mexican origin with the greatest commercial achievements in the music industry, she is considered the top seller of records in Mexico in the last 20 years, registering more than 5 million albums sold and around 8 million units sold between LPs. , singles and digital copies.