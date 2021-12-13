Yuya talks about her water birth after several months

Through his stories on the web, the famous youtuber Yuya showed part of what was her water birth after several months of the birth of “Mar”, whom until now we do not know.

As you may remember, on September 29 the businesswoman Yuya brought “Mar”, his first son, into the world.

And although since his birth The Mexican influencer has been quite discreet with information from her babyOn this occasion, she shared with her almost 17 million followers some videos of her labor.

A few days ago the youtuber announced her return to the platform, after almost three months of not uploading new content.

It may interest you: Yuya devastated, the youtuber loses two newborns

Yuya commented that he would like to share with his more than 24 million subscribers, how was the birth of his first-born son and even left a box of questions to answer them in said video.

Through her official Instagram account, the Mexican businesswoman revealed small fragments of her water birth.

Because it was super nice to me that when Mar was grown up she could see him and could see that we did everything with a lot of intention and a lot of love ”, said Yuya.

During her gestation stage, the 28-year-old youtuber reported that she had decided to bring her son into the world by means of a water birth, also known as humanized childbirth.

However, he stressed that this technique would also be performed in a hospital for more safety.

And although Yuya had kept various aspects of her pregnancy a secret, this time she wanted to share several anecdotes of the special moment.

For me that is something very personal, then I had decided not to share it and blablabla, but now I see it and I want to show it to you ”, he assured.

In the small video, Yuya is seen inside a tub of water and in the company of her doula, a professional assistant specialized in helping pregnant women, both in labor and in caring for newborns.

As expected, the fans of the youtuber showed their happiness by feeling part of such a special moment for her, who has also shared how difficult the breastfeeding process has been.

It turns out that I have a nipple open, I can see an open skin, blood, very red, so it is an open wound. I have to continue feeding Mar, I want to continue feeding Mar, so it is an open wound that is sucking, that is, not touching, sucking ”, revealed Yuya.

In this way, despite the inconveniences that the influencer has experienced when breastfeeding Mar, she is willing to keep trying until she finds the solution.