Yuya devastated, the youtuber loses two newborns | Instagram

Yuya and her family go through one of the most difficult stages, losing two newborns shortly after becoming a mother.

Internet personality Yuya, who just a few weeks ago would have debuted as a mom, is going through one of the most regrettable moments as she lost her two nephews.

The “businesswoman“, famous for her YouTube channel,”Yuya“She became an aunt just a few weeks ago, after her brother” Fichis “and his wife Paola are also waiting to receive their babies.

Yuya devastated, the youtuber loses two newborns. Photo: Instagram Capture

Unfortunately, the delivery was complicated, and after some serious days, the babies, nephews of “Yuya”, who is actually called, Mariand Castrejón Castañeda, they ended up losing their lives.

After several days of hospitalization, the mother of the newborns, Paola, shared a heartbreaking message through her social networks where she broke the news to her followers.

They say that destiny likes to play at promising what it cannot give. Thank you, my children, for giving me the opportunity to be a mommy for almost seven months and for allowing me to carry you for a few beautiful, unforgettable minutes.

Similarly, through her Instagram Stories, she thanked her husband, Sergio Castrejon, (“Fichis”) for all his support, asked that I hope I wake up and everything is a nightmare.

In the publication there is also a reel in which he revealed the complex process they went through to conceive the little angels today, which would undoubtedly move their followers.

He would be the brother of the famous young woman from 28 years who days ago shared details of the health of his wife and their two children, who until then were fighting for their lives.

Hello, Pao is in intensive care, he is stable but has a strong infection. He expanded: They had to do an emergency cesarean section, the babies are in intensive care, they are in serious condition.

Later, Paola Poulain would break the silence with a letter to her husband in which she stated, “she could not see her babies.”

Hi my love! I already left the cesarean section around 8, I could not see the babies, I only saw the feet of one as in my dream, he indicated.

Yuya’s brother and his wife, would have undergone a complex process of artificial insemination to become parents, finally Poulain presented a strong infection and despite the antibiotics he was taking, it did not subside and led to the premature birth of the children. little ones.

Our condolences and support to the family.