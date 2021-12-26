Yuya will leave Youtube? Explain how your life has changed

The famous influencer and youtuber Yuya recently explained how her life has changed now that she is a mom, making many wonder if it is time for her to leave the famous YouTube platform.

And it is that the influencer Yuya revealed that the truth, the maternity It’s not easy at all, and for this reason, you no longer have as much time to create YouTube videos.

The youtuber and businesswoman Yuya shared a new video on her channel Youtube where she explained how her life has radically changed since she became a mom.

The 28-year-old Mexican made it known that now she no longer has time for many things she used to do, however, despite that, she will not leave her job on social networks.

It may interest you: Yuya looks great physical change after giving birth to Mar

As you may remember, the influencer whose real name is Mariand Castrejón had her first-born son named Mar since last September, with her boyfriend, the 31-year-old singer Jorge Siddhartha.

Yuya has confessed in her first experiences with motherhood that it has not been something easy, however, little by little she is learning about this new stage.

I said in a month I will return, naive my God, how heavy this is, but this is beautiful, it is a fusion, I am no longer human, “explained the young woman.

And although she knows that being a mother is a very demanding job, since her baby requires time and dedication, the influencer with more than 24 million subscribers on her video channel has announced that she does not plan to leave YouTube or the rest of her projects .

Therefore, Yuya has said that he wants to go back to work and record every moment, as he did long ago, even to be able to be 100% in his renowned makeup brand “Dancing Together”.

But I also want to be one hundred percent with Mar and then for a long time I was thinking how I can adapt this to my life, but I do not need to adapt to anything, but to build a story with what is happening to me, “declared the famous internet.

On the other hand, Mariand added that although it has been a totally new stage, it has allowed her to get to know herself better and to see what she is capable of, because every day she has lived different things.

In addition, in her video, Yuya even showed how she found herself putting on makeup and at the same time expressing her milk to feed Mar.

In this way, the new mother is learning to combine her work as an influencer and as a mother.