In 2017, director Zack Snyder had two devastating experiences, the first was the death of his daughter Autumn, and the second was to abandon the production of Justice League – 41%, a project he had worked on for years. Almost four years after the film was released in theaters, the filmmaker was able, thanks to the support of fans, to publish his version of Justice League, released on the streaming platform HBO Max with the title La Liga de Justicia de Zack Snyder – 82%, and the success it had earned it to be placed by the prestigious medium Variety as one of the best films of the year.

Besides that Zack Snyder’s Justice League gained approval from fans, critics had mostly favorable reviews, while League of Justice released in theaters obtained a failing grade. 2021 was a great year for Zack, as he also premiered on Netflix The Army of the Dead – 78%, the first film he directed after leaving Justice League, as well as the spin-off The Army of Thieves – 70%, produced by him. However, the most important thing for him was having his court of League of Justice published, because he dedicated it to his daughter Autumn.

Now, through a post on the social network Vero, Snyder shared two very contrasting images, both are screenshots of articles from Variety. The first was published in 2019 and said that “there is no way” that the publication of the Snyder Cut happened, and that it was nothing more than a “pipe dream”. The second image is from the Variety article published recently on the best films of 2021. Snyder accompanied those images with the text “2021 = roller coaster”, you can see it below:

We do not know if there will be sequels to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as the CEO of Warner Bros., Ann sarnoff, declared in March that they no longer had plans to continue down that path. However, fans continue to lobby on social media with the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag, hoping it will succeed as the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign did.

As for the director, he has expressed on several occasions that he would like to continue and end his superhero saga, but at the moment he is busy working on various projects with Netflix, such as the sequel to The army of the dead and a science fiction story titled Rebel Moon, starring Sofia Boutella and inspired by the Akira Kurosawa films and Star Wars. In an interview with Inverse in October, the director stated the following about the SnyderVerse:

I hope anything Snyderversian is [lo que] we are doing as original intellectual property. The DC universe is something that is very close to my heart and something that I spent a lot of time working and thinking about, so I love it. But where I am now is with everything from Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead. They consume a lot of our creative output. Hopefully anything we are doing that is original and cool would fit into that category.

The DC Comics cinematic universe, on the other hand, took a very different path from the “Snyderverse”, and features projects like Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. As far as is known, Warner Bros. is putting all its attention and effort on these latest productions, and has not considered continuing with the SnyderVerse, but anything can happen, well Zack Snyder’s Justice League it was classified as a “global phenomenon”.

