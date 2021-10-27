Whichever way you look at it, Zack Snyder accomplished something unprecedented with his adaptations for DC. Beyond the failures in Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27%, the director was very clear about what he wanted to achieve with his Snyderverse and in one way or another left the strong structure for the arrival of other heroes of the brand . Yes Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% proved something, it was that Snyder was following a line that the production company did not allow him to fulfill as expected, in addition to burdening him too much with the unification of all the projects. Although many fans are still struggling to restore the Snyderverse, the producer also now prefers to focus on admiring The Batman as a viewer.

Zack snyder fought for years to get the public to see the original version of Justice League – 41%, but once the project debuted in HBO Max with success, he clarified that he no longer had any interest in continuing with the adaptations. Many see in this effort the emotional closure that the director needed to move on to other projects such as Army of the Dead – 78% and its prequel The Army of Thieves – 75% to be released this week on Netflix, and of which he is already preparing a third installment that will be called Planet od the dead.

For now, Snyder prefers to be in the same shoes as the eagerly awaiting fans. The batman, where Robert Pattinson will play the famous hero. Not long ago, the director shared the latest trailer for the film on his social media and commented on how good it looked and how excited he was for Matt Reeves’ proposal. This is not just anything if you consider that Snyder introduced us to Ben Affleck as the hooded and The batman it was raised as the first film of this version of the character. Affleck worked for years on the script and even made the decision to direct the film, but in the end everything fell apart when the initial structure of the DC universe in the cinema fell apart. In the end it was decided that Batman should be played by someone younger and with a different and darker story.

To promote The Army of Thieves, Zack snyder chatted with Inverse and the topic of The batman. Of course, the director took the opportunity to reaffirm his admiration for what he has seen in the first advances:

I really loved the trailer for The Batman. I think matt [Reeves] he’s doing a great job with this. The tone is totally to my liking, and I feel very, very happy. Very well.

In a recent podcast appearance Reel in Motion, Snyder also revealed that after watching the trailer he sent Reeves a message to congratulate him and share his excitement.

Matt reeves and Robert Pattinson they did not go to Zack snyder to develop the new version, because in many ways it will be quite far from the Batman of Ben affleck. For starters, in this story Bruce has only been a hooded man for a short time and his moral guidelines are in the making, so facing Riddler (Paul Dano) will be a test that will change him in a significant way. As dark as Snyder’s style was, here the character had already been fighting evil for much longer and was mature enough to recognize that he needed the help of other superheroes to save the world.

The biggest criticism that DC and the Snyderverse received at the time was that they wanted to get to the same point as Marvel but in less time, which rushed a lot of things and hindered the presentation of the characters. What DC understood much better over the years is that it didn’t have to follow a single narrative line. Joker – 91% worked to give the most demanding audience the depth they were looking for in this genre, while Wonder Woman – 92% and Aquaman – 73% could continue with their respective sequels without any problem.

Those who still hope to see more of Ben affleck They will be able to attend The Flash, a solo film of the character played by Ezra Miller, which will unite versions from other universes, including the famous Batman played by Michael Keaton. For now, The batman the fans are very excited and although some things have been leaked most of the story is kept secret and promises to shock the audience.

