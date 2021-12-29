While many fans still demand justice and recognition for the Snyderverse, Zack Snyder already has other plans with Netflix following his disastrous departure from Warner. The director had a surprising success with Army of the Dead – 78%, ensuring the trust of the streaming platform to make more movies under their label. The most exciting thing is that the platform allows more freedom to the creators, so that the complete vision of the director, for better or for worse, will be what we see in his next films. This agreement allowed Snyder to revive a project that was originally planned to be part of the universe of Star wars, and to show us that things are going perfectly, the director gives us a first look.

Several years ago, before Disney bought Lucasfilm, Zack snyder approached the production company to propose an original story that would serve as a sequel to Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – 80%, but moving away from the Skywalker line with new characters. The spin-off did interest the company, but the project was forgotten once Disney acquired the rights and began developing the new trilogy starring Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver. After that, Justice League director Zack Snyder – 82% decided to work on the script again to remove all references to Star wars and leave the project as something totally independent called Rebel moon.

Now that he is in a new place and more animated than ever, Snyder prioritized this film that is already moving forward, although it does not have a possible release date yet. A few weeks ago it was confirmed that Sofia Boutella would be the protagonist and that the film is being promoted as an epic science fiction story that will portray social injustices and the exploitation of the working class.

Zack snyder He has always enjoyed sharing details about his movies to excite fans. In fact, thanks to the fact that year after year I published images and concept art about League of Justice, the fans decided to start the famous movement which had unprecedented success. Now, following this tradition, the director shared on his official account of VERO (via Discussing Film) a little glimpse of Rebel moon.

Zack Snyder’s first Rebel Moon concept art.

First look at concept art for Zack Snyder’s ‘REBEL MOON’. (Source: https://t.co/NXg0HWJqke) pic.twitter.com/j9i1cCQI9B – DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 29, 2021

With this single image, followers can already start to get excited. It certainly doesn’t tell us much, but Snyder will continue to share details to generate high expectations from audiences. The image seems to show an alien race with advanced technology weapons, although we do not know if they belong to the tyrant, villain of the film, or to another character. In the original post, the director promises that filming will begin in a few months.

What is known so far about Rebel moon is that it will tell the story of a young woman who is chosen by her people to travel the galaxy in search of the best warriors, in a last attempt to overthrow the tyrant who exploits the resources of her space colony. Snyder also clarified that he was inspired by The Seven Samurais – 100% Akira Kurosawa and that the film will have a similar vibe to the beginning of Man of Steel – 55%. Fans sure remember the beginning of the film where we see the destruction of Krypton and how Jor-El (Russell Crowe) tried to warn the rest of the inhabitants about the impending catastrophe. For many critics, the beginning was the best of this installment.

Snyder has a contract to deliver several movies to Netflix, and his dedication to this project is proof that he is getting over his time at Warner and everything that happened with his plans for DC. Followers continue to ask for his return to this universe, especially since the company seems more open to having different versions of the characters without committing to a single narrative line, but the director seems to have no intention of finishing his vision although everything could happen in the context and appropriate time.

