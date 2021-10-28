As divisive as his films are, few can deny that Zack Snyder is a very popular director, and his fans are very loyal. After its debut, Dawn of the Dead – 75%, his directing style, derived from his previous experience making video clips, surprised half the world with 300 – 60%, and later with Watchmen, Los Vigilantes – 65%. His time in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) gave him some of the most successful films of his career, but also the most controversial. However, he is now working with Netflix on original productions, one of which will be the sci-fi adventure titled Rebel moon.

Snyder’s first movie on Netflix was Army of the Dead – 78%, whose spin-off is very close to being released, The Army of Thieves – 75%. In the future, in addition to sequels and spin-offs for this zombie universe, the director wants to expand his work in science fiction with Rebel moon, inspired by The Seven Samurais – 100%, by Akira Kurosawa, as well as in the Star Wars universe. The original idea for the film was brought as a proposal to Lucasfilm, before Disney acquired the company, and could be lost in the mists of time, but Snyder wanted to resurrect it as an original story and had the support of Netflix.

Now, in an interview with The Post Credit Podcast, Snyder said that Rebel moon It will be like the introduction of Krypton in Man of Steel – 55%, but on steroids. This is good news, at least for everyone who enjoyed that lengthy introduction to Superman’s home planet, where we saw General Zod’s rebellion and how Jor-El sent his only son to Earth, before the destruction of your planet (via .):

The beginning of ‘Man of Steel’ on Krypton has pretty big sci-fi elements, and that’s what we’re doing on ‘Rebel Moon’, but with the biggest steroids I can give.

This is the synopsis of Rebel moon shared by The Hollywood Reporter when it unveiled the project a few months ago:

The story begins when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruler named Balisarius. Desperate people send a young woman with a mysterious past to search for warriors from neighboring planets to help them resist.

While DC Comics’ SnyderVerse didn’t thrive as fans wanted, at least they got their effort to get the original Justice League cut – 41%, which hit HBO Max in March of this year under the title La Liga. Zack Snyder Justice – 82%. This movie showed a brief look at what we would see in the sequels: in the future the villain Darkseid would invade Earth and Superman would succumb to the anti-life equation, so he would be controlled. Batman, along with a group of superheroes and allied villains, would try to go back in time to change the future.

For now, the future of the SnyderVerse is uncertain, but one thing we do know is that the CEO of Warner Bros., Ann sarnoff, said Zack Snyder’s Justice League It is the end of Snyder’s trilogy with DC. However, fans do not lose hope and from time to time they flood social networks with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (restore the SnyderVerse), and the most recent time was the day of the DC FanDome.

In an interview with Inverse, Snyder was asked which of the two cinematic universes he wanted to be called SnyderVerse, DC Comics or DC Comics. Army of the dead and Rebel moon that he is carrying out together with Netflix. His response was that the DC universe is something very important in his life and something he loves, but he prefers the SnyderVerse to be his original works.

