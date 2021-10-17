The second edition of the DC FanDome event ended and brought great surprises with it. DC Comics fans had highly anticipated movie trailers like Black Adam, The Flash, and The Batman. The latter is the one that has generated the highest expectations, as director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%) has excellent films in their filmography, and several have commented that this version of the superhero is very original.

In addition to hundreds of fan reactions on social media, Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, Los Vigilantes – 65%, Man of Steel – 55%) expressed his opinion on the new trailer for The batman and he congratulated Reeves saying that the progress is incredible. As everyone knows, Snyder was in charge of three films from the DC Cinematic Universe, also known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), but The batman is a reboot that has nothing to do with his tapes:

Matt Reeves, this is amazing.

@mattreevesLA @thebatman This is awesome.https: //t.co/k86RPsnwid – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) October 16, 2021

Reeves responded the following to Snyder:

Wow, thank you so much man … that means a lot to me.

Wow, thanks so much, man… that means a lot to me. @ZackSnyder https://t.co/jEtmMfob1q – Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 16, 2021

Some fans feel a rivalry between those who prefer the SnyderVerse (the cinematic universe that Snyder embodied in his three DCEU films) and the new DC projects, but everything indicates that the directors do not see it that way. Snyder had already given a positive opinion on the fact that Matt reeves was in charge of The batman, and in mid-2020 in an interview with Grace randolph said:

Look what matt [Reeves] he’s doing with Batman, and by the way, I’m super excited about it. I think he’s an amazing filmmaker and I think he’s going to be great, and Robert [Pattinson] it’s great.

As is often the case whenever a new actor is announced to play Batman, there were some who complained that Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%, El Faro – 96%, High Life – 73%) was chosen, but the first two trailers have changed their minds to many who were not happy with the casting. The first trailer was released in the first edition of DC FanDome, last year, and on that occasion Snyder also had a very favorable opinion, these were his words for the podcast Reel in Motion:

I actually texted Matt [Reeves] then and I said, ‘What the hell! This is great! I loved’. I thought it was awesome. I thought it was the right direction and all about it. As for being a fan, it’s the kind of movie I want to see, so I felt like [dos pulgares arriba].

The batman will hit theaters in March 2022, and is expected to Matt reeves continue with a trilogy, although it will depend on how successful you are at the box office. As for the SnyderVerse, the only official statement in this regard was that no more movies from that universe would be made, that’s what the CEO of Warner Bros. said, Ann sarnoff, shortly after the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Fans trembled the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag today during the DC FanDome, but we still don’t get a response from the studio other than the one Sarnoff gave months ago.

